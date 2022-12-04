LOOK: Texas staff visits with five-star RB commit Cedric Baxter

Steve Sarkisian and his staff are in the state of Florida for an in-home visit with five-star running back Cedric Baxter. Sarkisian was joined by running backs coach Tashard Choice and offensive line coach Kyle Flood on the visit.

Baxter committed to the Longhorns back in August over the likes of Florida, Florida State and Alabama. The elite prospect is one of the top players in Texas’ 2023 class. The coaching staff has done a great job keeping Baxter in the fold despite a strong push from other programs.

247Sports’ composite rankings list Baxter as the No. 4 running back and No. 47 overall player in the country.

The future Longhorn finished his excellent senior season at Edgewater High School rushing for 1375 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is expected to immediately compete for carries once he steps foot on Texas’ campus.

Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian, RB coach Tashard Choice & OC/OL coach Kyle Flood in home visit with On3 5-star & No. 1 RB @CedricBaxterJr1 today. #AllGasNoBtakes @InsideTexas pic.twitter.com/cEGxszDVzf — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) December 3, 2022

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire