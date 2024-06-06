Look: Texas softball's Mia Scott launches home run vs. Oklahoma in WCWS championship series
The home run is in style in the first inning of Texas softball's Women's College World Series championship series with Oklahoma on Wednesday.
A frame after the Sooners smacked a two-run home run off the bat of Tiare Jennings, Mia Scott launched a solo home run over the right field fence off a pitch by Oklahoma ace Kelly Maxwell. Scott has been consistent for the Longhorns at the Women's College World Series, with a hit in each of Texas' four games so far. Overall, the junior is 4 for 9 at the plate with two singles and two home runs in Oklahoma City.
One of Texas' best players all season, Scott entered Wednesday's game with a .409 batting average along with 11 home runs and 54 RBIs, ranking third on the team in at-bats.
After the first inning, Texas still trails Oklahoma 2-1 in game one of the three-game championship series.
Mia Scott home run vs Oklahoma in national championship
Here's a video of Scott's home run against Oklahoma on Wednesday:
The Longhorns RESPOND 🚀#WCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @TexasSoftball pic.twitter.com/VK3xkK4F2O
— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 6, 2024
