LOOK: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian in Kansas City for Elite Eight game

Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian is in the house for No. 2 Texas vs No. 5 Miami. He will look to root the team on to its first Final Four appearance since 2003.

Sarkisian was seen with University of Texas President Jay Hartzell and Athletic Director Chris Del Conte ahead of one of the biggest basketball games in program history. He’ll hope the program can see the same result former Texas head coach Tom Herman saw for his new school, Florida Atlantic.

Head basketball coach Rodney Terry has a tremendous opportunity against the Hurricanes. The winner of the game enters a Final Four that includes San Diego State and Florida Atlantic. One of those two smaller schools will play in the National Championship game.

Texas is the only top three seed remaining after the No. 4 Connecticut Huskies defeated No. 3 Gonzaga Saturday night. The scenario is a golden opportunity for the Longhorns to push for a first ever national title in men’s basketball.

