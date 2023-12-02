Look: Texas football's Kitan Crawford makes epic diving interception in Big 12 Championship

Kitan Crawford made an epic interception Saturday as Texas football continued to pound Oklahoma State in the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game.

Crawford was downed at the 5-yard line after diving in front of pass from OSU quarterback Alan Bowman. The turnover marked the seventh straight game where the Longhorns recorded an interception and set Texas up for a seven-play, 95-yard drive to extend its advantage to 28-7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The drive was capped by CJ Baxter's 10-yard TD run with 11:40 to play in the second quarter.

Kitan Crawford diving interception video in Big 12 championship

Here's a replay of Crawford's diving interception against Oklahoma State in the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game:

KITAN CRAWFORD INTERCEPTION (we will not be taking questions)



MOREEEEE POINTSSSSSS pic.twitter.com/40YzrIJXHr — Barstool Longhorn (@UTBarstool) December 2, 2023

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Kitan Crawford interception helps ignite Texas football in Big 12 title game