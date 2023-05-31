LOOK: Texas football kicks off summer workouts

Texas players are back on campus for the start of summer workouts. The Longhorns are gearing up for an important year three under Steve Sarkisian.

The expectation is for Texas to compete for a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Steve Sarkisian has assembled a roster full of NFL talent and quality depth. The Texas staff has the next few months leading up to the season to mold them into a championship-caliber team.

Strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton has a couple of months to get the team into playing shape before turning the players over to the rest of the staff for fall camp.

Texas has some new faces to work with, as 11 members of the 2023 signing class have made it to campus to start their college careers.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns are seen here on the first day of summer workouts.

Summer is here. Time to work 🤘 pic.twitter.com/e4doqF5Twx — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 31, 2023

