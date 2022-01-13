LOOK: Texas football early enrollees arrive on campus

The future of Texas football is here, as early enrollees are getting settled on campus this week.

Steve Sarkisian and Texas are in the midst of a rebuild, as they attempt to get the program back to its former glory. The first season under Sarkisian did not go as planned or expected at all, as the team was plagued by inconsistencies at seemingly every position, besides running back and Xavier Worthy at wide receiver.

The 5-7 season seemed to have motivated the staff in making major improvements via recruiting, as they brought in what could be the deepest class to grace the Forty Acres in a decade. The class is headlined by five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, and generational quarterback prospect Quinn Ewers who transferred from Ohio State.

A handful of the 27 players from the class of 2022, which ranks No. 5 in 247Sports‘ recruiting rankings, have decided to enroll early in order to get a head start in terms of practicing and learning the playbook.

A few officially arrived on Thursday, as quarterback Maalik Murphy and defensive backs Terrance Brooks and Jaylon Guilbeau were the first to be spotted on campus.

Texas will be relying on a ton of young talent next season, and these players very well could carve out a crucial role on the team.