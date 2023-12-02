Look: Texas fans boo Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, chant 'SEC' at trophy presentation

No. 7 Texas football won the Big 12 championship game on Saturday, dominating a hapless Oklahoma State team 49-21 to claim the last conference title before bolting for the SEC.

Naturally, Longhorns fans in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington had a few choice words for Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark before leaving for the Southeastern Conference. And it wasn't a particularly fond farewell message, either.

As Yormark entered the stage in the postgame trophy ceremony, Texas fans in the stands booed him for several moments, to the point that coach Steve Sarkisian had to gesture to quiet down. Following that, they then began chanting, "S-E-C! S-E-C!" at Yormark, mimicking the famed cry of teams within the conference and signifying theirs and Oklahoma's move in 2024.

Texas fans booing Brett Yormark hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/zOFzY8JvRJ — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) December 2, 2023

"Come on, come on," Yormark said, smiling. "It's all good. Alright, guys. I'll look at that as love. Hold on. OK, first of all, I want to thank Dr Pepper, AT&T Stadium and our great fans that set an all-time attendance record for this game. I need to thank Oklahoma State and Coach (Mike Gundy) on a great season."

At that point, Texas fans renewed their boos and began chanting "S-E-C" at Yormark.

"It's all good. It's all good. OK, first of all, an incredible season by the Texas Longhorns. You guys, with today's dominating performance, deserve a ticket to the CFP for sure. It's an honor to give Coach Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Trophy."

Of course, Texas fans are still sore at Yormark for his comments at a preseason booster meeting in Lubbock, where he challenged the Red Raiders to "take care of business in Austin, like you did here last year," referencing Tech's 2022 win over the Longhorns. Yormark prior to the game said he didn't regret making that jab at the soon-to-be SEC Longhorns.

“I never go backwards; I never look back,” Yormark said prior to the Big 12 championship on Saturday. “I enjoyed my time in Austin (last week). I embraced the moment. The fans were great. One thing I love about the fans in college sports, I love the passion. They’re showing their passion, and I love it.”

