LOOK: Texas commit Arch Manning has a record-breaking game

Arch Manning had himself a game on Friday night. The top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class compiled an absurd stat line to become the top passer in Isidore Newman High School history.

Manning threw for 7 touchdowns and 356 yards, completing 17 of his 28 passing attempts. Many questioned his No. 1 recruit ranking in the offseason because of cherry-picked individual statistical performances over his career. Friday’s performance won’t change the minds of critics, but it will challenge the value of their opinions.

Manning passed both of his uncles, Peyton and Eli, to become the most decorated passer in his school’s history. Peyton Manning is widely regarded as one of the 10 best quarterbacks in NFL history, while Eli is a two-time Super Bowl Champion.

Arch Manning throws for 326 yards, 7 TD passes in a win over Pearl River, 52-22. Texas Longhorns commit now owns career TD pass record at Newman with 100. Uncle Peyton had 93. Arch also breaks the Greenies career passing yards record with 7,484 yards. Uncle Eli had 7,268 yards pic.twitter.com/gEscMnkDbZ — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 1, 2022

Manning projects to thrive in Steve Sarkisian’s offense, though Texas is in no rush to lose Quinn Ewers. Manning is the No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 overall player in the On3 consensus for the 2023 class.

