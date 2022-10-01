LOOK: Texas commit Arch Manning has a record-breaking game

Joey Hickey
·1 min read

Arch Manning had himself a game on Friday night. The top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class compiled an absurd stat line to become the top passer in Isidore Newman High School history.

Manning threw for 7 touchdowns and 356 yards, completing 17 of his 28 passing attempts. Many questioned his No. 1 recruit ranking in the offseason because of cherry-picked individual statistical performances over his career. Friday’s performance won’t change the minds of critics, but it will challenge the value of their opinions.

Manning passed both of his uncles, Peyton and Eli, to become the most decorated passer in his school’s history. Peyton Manning is widely regarded as one of the 10 best quarterbacks in NFL history, while Eli is a two-time Super Bowl Champion.

Manning projects to thrive in Steve Sarkisian’s offense, though Texas is in no rush to lose Quinn Ewers. Manning is the No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 overall player in the On3 consensus for the 2023 class.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

