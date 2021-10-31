LOOK: Texans fans dress up for Halloween for Week 8 against the Rams

The Houston Texans don’t play on Halloween very often. In fact, Week 8 marked the first time the Texans played on Oct. 31 since 2004 when they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-6 at then-Reliant Stadium.

The Texans didn’t fare as well against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday as the NFC West club handed Houston their seventh loss of the season, beating the Texans 38-22.

Even though it has not been a fun season for Texans fans as their team drops to 1-7, they did make the most out of Halloween.

Here are some of the best costumes seen in the stands at NRG Stadium on Halloween.

twitter-reactions-rams-pounding-texans-38-22

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Eric Smith)

