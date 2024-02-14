Look: Tennessee WR Bru McCoy shows off recovery after brutal season-ending ankle injury

Tennessee football's Bru McCoy on Tuesday posted a positive update on his road to recovery from a gruesome, season-ending ankle injury.

The Vols receiver posted a brief video of himself on Instagram Stories: The clip showed him jogging on a treadmill with the captions, "1%" and, "Will speed it up more next week." Here's the clip, as captured on X (formerly Twitter):

REQUIRED READING: Bru McCoy returning to Tennessee football in 2024, not entering NFL Draft

Tuesday's update is a promising update for Tennessee fans who were hoping to see McCoy break through during the 2023 college football season.

McCoy's promising campaign ended in the Vols' Week 5 game vs. South Carolina, a 41-20 victory that also saw them lose one of their biggest offensive weapons. The injury occurred on an awkward tackle by South Carolina's Marcellas Dial in which the receiver's right leg was tangled up under their bodies. He was carted off the field before eventually undergoing season-ending ankle surgery.

REQUIRED READING: How death of Bru McCoy's grandfather impacted his return to Tennessee football in 2024

With that, the former five-star receiver finished his 2023 campaign with 17 receptions for 217 yards and a score. McCoy announced on Jan. 2 that he would return for his fifth season of eligibility, providing a proven and veteran presence not only in the Vols' receiving corps, but also for first-year full-time starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Judging by Tuesday's video, McCoy should be a lot closer to 100% than 1% — if not fully recovered — by the time the 2024 college football season rolls around.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football's Bru McCoy already running after season-ending injury