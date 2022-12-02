A look at Tennessee players who entered transfer portal after regular-season finale

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) has concluded its 2022 regular-season.

The Vols await its bowl destination.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

2022 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper

Following Tennessee’s regular-season finale Nov. 26 at Vanderbilt, UT student-athletes have entered the NCAA transfer portal. Tennessee student-athletes who entered the NCAA transfer portal are listed below.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Tennessee RBs Len'Neth Whitehead and Justin Williams-Thomas are expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @mzenitz Read: https://t.co/wpLdnd1PKq pic.twitter.com/lNPbS53deh — On3 (@On3sports) November 30, 2022

🚨BREAKING🚨 Tennessee WR Jimmy Calloway announced he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Read more HERE: https://t.co/hm3Jcv4uFg pic.twitter.com/5eQrtwiGwl — On3 (@On3sports) November 30, 2022

🚨BREAKING🚨 Tennessee WR/KR Jimmy Holliday plans on entering the NCAA transfer portal. More: https://t.co/LooqAic528 pic.twitter.com/1xMwN1JHaa — On3 (@On3sports) November 30, 2022

🚨BREAKING🚨 Tennessee TE Miles Campbell announced plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Read more HERE: https://t.co/WwWkWPXmlO pic.twitter.com/0FV9jlNkxa — On3 (@On3sports) December 1, 2022

I want to thank everyone involved for the opportunity to play the sport I love at the University of Tennessee. After much consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3yrs of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/ZnS0H7zYmw — jimmy calloway (@Jimmycalloway1) November 30, 2022

3 Years of eligibility! pic.twitter.com/gOpnIM8vI7 — MILES CAMPBELL (@Miles3campbell) December 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire