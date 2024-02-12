Look: Tennessee football's Jauan Jennings throws touchdown for 49ers in Super Bowl 2024

Jauan Jennings is no stranger to getting a touchdown in a big moment.

The moments, however, don’t get any bigger than the one he was in on Sunday. And in the biggest game in the country’s most popular sport, he delivered.

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, a former Tennessee football standout, threw a touchdown pass on a trick play in the second quarter of his team’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

On a second-and-10 from the Chiefs 21-yard line, Jennings received a backward pass from San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy. From the Kansas City 31, Jennings threw across the field to Christian McCaffrey, getting the ball out of his hand shortly before being hit by Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Though it initially looked like the pass might get intercepted, McCaffrey caught the ball and took it 27 yards into the end zone for what was officially marked as a 21-yard touchdown. The score and the ensuing extra point extended the 49ers’ lead to 10-0 late in the second quarter.

KYLE SHANAHAN IS IN HIS BAG pic.twitter.com/s1GFoFRzf8 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Jennings came out of Blackman High School in Murfreesboro as a highly rated quarterback, one who was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the 2015 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Once in Knoxville, Jennings transitioned to wide receiver, though he still threw four passes over the course of his Tennessee career. He made them count, with each of his two completions going for touchdowns.

One of those touchdown passes came on a remarkably similar play in the Vols’ 2015 game at Florida, when Jennings threw a 58-yard touchdown across the field to Josh Dobbs.

Jennings’ most famous touchdown in college, of course, came on a reception, when he hauled in a 43-yard Hail Mary from Dobbs on the final play of a 34-31 win at Georgia in 2016.

