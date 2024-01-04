Look: Tennessee 5-star EDGE Jordan Ross makes crunching sack at Under Armour All-America Game

Tennessee football five-star signee Jordan Ross showcased a bit of what's to come for Vols fans during the Under Armour All-America Game on Wednesday.

The edge-rusher delivered a tough hit to the quarterback and forced a fumble late in the fourth quarter of the high school all-star football game, displaying his foot speed and strength as he swerved around the edge for the sack.

#Vols five-star EDGE signee Jordan Ross with a big hit in the Under Armour All-American game. 😳🍊

pic.twitter.com/RRNRiNf7B3 — Rockytopology (@rockytopology) January 3, 2024

Jordan Ross Under Armour Stats

Ross recorded two tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in his Under Armour All-America game performance. He was among five future Tennessee Vols to participate in the bowl game, along with wide receiver Mike Matthews, cornerback Kaleb Beasley, running back Peyton Lewis, and safety Edrees Farooq.

Jordan Ross 247 ranking

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Jordan Ross is listed as the No. 3 edge-rusher and No. 5 player in the state of Alabama among the class of 2024. He is also ranked No. 33 nationally.

After an impressive high school career at Vestavia Hills High School in Birmingham, Alabama, Ross drew offers from several of the top programs in college football, such as Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and USC, before inking his letter of intent with Tennessee on Dec. 20, 2023.

