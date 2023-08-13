New-look Tecumseh football aims to write new chapter

Tecumseh's AJ Bryan leaps to score first touchdown of the game against Adrian on Sept. 16.

TECUMSEH — It'll be hard to forget 2022 for Tecumseh football.

The program won the Southeastern Conference White Division for the first time ever and won a league title for the first time in decades.

The team was led by a host of senior leaders, including Lenawee County Offensive Player of the Year, quarterback Jacob Burns, and many others including Gavin Chenevey (Hillsdale College), Jobe Benschoter (Wayne State), Jaret Alcock (Siena Heights), Draven Langston (Olivet), Colton Caudill (Olivet) and Ryder Zajac, who will be joining Burns at Northwood University.

"The biggest is trying to find the quarterback," said head coach Greg Dolson. "We're trying to replace Jake, nobody will replace Jake, but we're trying to find another trigger puller and we're working our through that.

"I don't know when we'll have that answered. It might be the day before the first game."

It's safe to say with a new quarterback, targets, defensive line and many other spots, along with new turf and new orange helmets, Tecumseh is going to look different.

But one big thing does remain.

Lenawee County Player of the Year AJ Bryan.

As a junior, Bryan did it all for Tecumseh, rushing for 1,424 yards, 240 yards receiving on 20 receptions and 35.9 yards per return with 31 touchdowns overall.

One other weapon Tecumseh has back isn't on the field, but on the sideline, with offensive coordinator Al Romano.

"He's a guy who knows how to use a kid in certain spots," Dolson said. "How to put him in a position formationally to be successful. Everyone knows we're going to give the ball to (Bryan). You don't have to be a brilliant defensive coordinator to figure that out.

"But the way that AJ can move him around on offense is going to be the counter punch to what people are doing to us."

Bryan is already stepping up as a senior leader having to fill the leadership role left by so many graduates.

"Last year it was Burns telling AJ what to do on offense," Dolson said. "Now it's AJ helping the young quarterbacks and young running backs. It's a big growth moment for AJ because he's stepping out of everyone's shadow. AJ isn't in your face, loud and vocal. He's a quite leader, but he's finishing every sprint first, he won't be out worked.

"It's important to have your best kid working the hardest. It's AJ's team."

Bryan isn't the only returning starter. Another big help will be an experienced offensive line in front Bryan.

"Max Bledsoe is anchoring the line again," Dolson said. "Ashton Platt comes back and then we have a few other kids who have played a lot of minutes. That's the thing, it was a double-edged sword last year. We probably had four games where our starters only played a half. That allowed other kids to play a lot of minutes.

"In the grand scheme of things, not playing our starters, we probably could've broken the state scoring record. Playing those kids in those moments is going to show up for us this year."

Last season when Burns was sitting in a blowout, Tyler Clement was the one to take snaps under center.

The junior was thought to be the guy to replace Burns, but instead, he'll kind of replace Chenevey as the dynamic weapon of the offense at receiver and as a defensive back.

"We really need him to play safety and wide receiver," Dolson said. "In our system, the quarterback is the quarterback, we don't really play him on defense. He's a versatile kid who can play a lot of different spots."

Junior Ben Abbott and sophomore Rocco Williams are the two battling to be under center to start the season.

Whoever is at quarterback will still have weapons to get the ball to including senior Bryant Batyik, junior Ryan Mossburg, senior Diego Juarez and senior Derek DeBruyne.

"We feel good about our offense," Dolson said. "There are some seniors up there, a couple juniors who have played, so we feel good about our offense."

The issues remains on the defense where the team was gutted due to graduation.

The entire defensive line is gone.

"We have some shoes to fill defensively," Dolson said. "Our linebacker core is going to be young. We have to be who we are and that's a team that scores points. We believe in that's what we do enough and that's what we hang our hat on."

Leading the way on the defense will be seniors Ryan Barrie and Max Danley. Bryan will also play more defense in certain situations.

"Danley has had a really great summer," Dolson said. "He's turned into a ballhawk. Cooper Barkway is another kid I think is going to turn some heads defensively. Another I've been impressed with at outside linebacker is Riley Williams. This kid is athletic and fast."

Last season, the team to beat was Chelsea and Tecumseh visited the Bulldogs and dominated to clinch the SEC White title.

This season, it's a different team. One Tecumseh knows well.

"Right now, how do we stop Sean Parker," Dolson said. "How do we stop Adrian? That's what we're looking to right now. What can we throw at them to get that kid moving around a bit so that's he's not comfortable in the pocket.

"We're not overlooking anyone else, but we're fully aware of what Adrian is capable of. Joel Pryzgodski is as good a player caller there is. If you're not doing your job defensively, he's gonna rip you apart."

