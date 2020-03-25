A look at what teams make most sense for a Trent Williams trade

Trent Williams' agent went hard in a statement on Tuesday when he claimed the Redskins were not trying 'in good faith' to actually trade his client and that the team's trade demands came off as inconsistent.

The reality might be that Williams and the Redskins hold competing interests; Wiliams wants top dollar and a good situation whereas the Redskins want top draft compensation and probably not to play against the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Still, it's a big league. Surely, there are teams where a trade can get done, and below is a look at some logical contenders.

Cleveland - No team makes more sense to land Williams than the Browns. Former Cleveland GM John Dorsey openly talked about trying to get Williams last year, and a report from The Cleveland Plain Dealer suggests the Browns are still on the chase. Cleveland shelled out some cash for Jack Conklin, but he projects to play right tackle, and the left tackle spot is a big hole. There is plenty of cash in Cleveland, former Redskins offensive line coach Bill Callahan now has a similar role with the Browns, and if you need one more reason it could make sense, both Williams and Browns QB Baker Mayfield played in college at Oklahoma. Cleveland has one pick each in the first and second rounds but two third-round picks. This is a team with cash to spend, a need at left tackle, and draft picks to make a trade work.





New York Jets - Reports showed the Jets had interest in Williams, but since free agency opened, New York signed George Fant from the Seahawks to a three-year, $27 million deal with $13 million guaranteed. Fant could play right tackle if the Jets actually moved for Williams, and New York still has enough cap space to get a deal done. This seemed like a real possibility before the Fant signing as one report from New York showed that the Jets might consider moving both of their third-round picks for Williams, but now seems less probable.





Tampa Bay - The Bucs spent a lot of money to keep Donovan Smith as their left tackle, but he's just not that good. Since Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers last week, reports show that multiple veterans want to go join the future Hall of Fame QB in Tampa. Could Williams be one of them? Seems unlikely. Smith is making $14.5 million this year and the Bucs only have about $23 million left under the cap.





Miami - Want a Wild Card for the Williams' pursuit? The Dolphins could make sense. Miami has been on a spending spree this offseason, signing Byron Jones to a record deal for a cornerback along with a number of other new defensive starters. The Dolphins are also expected to draft a rookie quarterback and would want improvement at left tackle. Their projected starter is Julien Davenport, a fourth-round pick out of Bucknell in 2017 that has no guaranteed money on his deal in 2020. Miami has three first-round picks, two second-round picks and one third-round pick, not to mention two fourth-rounders and three five-rounders. The Dolphins could absolutely make a trade work on the draft compensation side, and with more than $35 million in cap space could make a new contract work for Williams.

Who knows what will happen between the Redskins and Trent Williams, but it seems almost impossible for him to return to Washington. Stay tuned.

