LOOK: TE Decker DeGraaf riding in style on MSU football official visit

As we saw earlier this week from 4-star linebacker Kris Jones, Mel Tucker has recruits riding in style, showing them East Lansing in a very cool way. Tucker has been seen having one-on-one time with recruits riding in a ‘Slingshot’, a three wheeled convertible vehicle. The latest recruit to receive this special treatment is tight end Decker DeGraaf, who is the lone recruit on an official visit this weekend.

Look at the cool video here:

#MichiganState tight end official visitor Decker DeGraaf riding around with Mel Tucker on the Slingshot 🎥 – IG/decker_degraafhttps://t.co/Kf1lfZPkU4 pic.twitter.com/j60qO1qiDh — SpartanMag.com (@TheSpartanMag) June 17, 2023

