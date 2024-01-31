LOOK: TC Caffey and Ty Hamilton are Buckeye DUDES of the Week

We’ve been looking around on social media and beyond for some clips and news of what’s going on inside of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with the Ohio State football program. One of those things is definitely hard work in the weight room and beyond.

In fact, from time-to-time, we get a glimpse of some of the OSU players working up a sweat in and out of the training facilities to get ready for what’s coming down the line when the season hits. The work put in now translates often to success when the bright lights are on.

The Ohio State football creative team shared a glimpse of what’s going on via the football program’s social media page earlier this week and named to players Buckeye DUDES of the Week. Watch and see how running back TC Caffey and defensive lineman Ty Hamilton are putting in some elbow grease when it comes to conditioning during the winter.

We’ll continue to be on the lookout for some of these little nuggets as we try and get through the offseason and pull in whatever pieces of Ohio State football we can to make life bearable.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire