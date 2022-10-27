LOOK: Taylor Heinicke has his new Jordans

When Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke leads the Commanders to a win, he has a unique way of celebrating. He orders Jordans in the team colors of the team Washington just beat.

After the Commanders defeated the Packers on Sunday, Heinicke said he was going to get some new Jordans in Green Bay’s iconic green and yellow colors.

Heinicke met with the media Wednesday and was wearing his new kicks.

Check it out.

The new kicks … pic.twitter.com/pcGexN6lbP — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 26, 2022

Heinicke made his first start in 2022 against the Packers, completing 20 of 31 passes for 201 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. While the final numbers don’t blow you away, consider Heinicke began the game, completing only one of his seven passing attempts before settling down and leading his team to the win.

Heinicke makes his second start of the season Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

