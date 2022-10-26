LOOK: Taylor Heinicke and Jonathan Allen embrace after Commanders’ win

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. After the Washington Commanders defeated the Green Bay Packers 23-21 Sunday, that phrase couldn’t be more appropriate.

The team captured photos and videos of players after the win, but one picture of defensive tackle — and team captain — Jonathan Allen embracing quarterback Taylor Heinicke drew the attention of the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

Check it out.

We’ve heard Washington players praise Heinicke. Not only for his play on the field but how he handles himself behind the scenes. His underdog mentality and the confidence in which he plays make him a popular player.

The above photo was one of GMFB’s four contenders for the “Hall of Frame.” The photo of McLaurin and Allen didn’t win, but it did come in third place.

#HallofFrame What was the defining image of Week 7??? 🖼️ — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 25, 2022

The photo captures what will be a lasting image of an unforgettable day for Heinicke and the Commanders.

