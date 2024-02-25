LOOK: Tar Heels celebrate win over UVA

North Carolina went into Little John and did something they haven’t done in 12 years on Saturday afternoon. And while it wasn’t pretty, a win is a win.

After holding Virginia to 16 first-half points, the Tar Heels held off a comeback by the Cavaliers in the second half and pulled away for a 54-44 win. It was their first win at Virginia since 2011-12, ending a 12-year drought.

It also gave UNC sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Duke falling to Wake Forest on the road. With a one-game lead, the Tar Heels’ path to winning an out-right title is to win out in the remaining four. But before we look too far ahead, lets see some images from UNC’s post-game locker room celebration:

Vibes are spectacular ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jIPSI33SmB — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 24, 2024

North Carolina has also managed to keep their No. 1 seed hopes alive as well with this win. After falling back to a No. 2 seed, winning out and/or winning the ACC Tournament would help them as they are chasing Arizona for that final spot.

But for now, UNC needs to focus on one game at a time and finish strong.

