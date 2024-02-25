Advertisement

LOOK: Tar Heels celebrate win over UVA

Zack Pearson
·1 min read

North Carolina went into Little John and did something they haven’t done in 12 years on Saturday afternoon. And while it wasn’t pretty, a win is a win.

After holding Virginia to 16 first-half points, the Tar Heels held off a comeback by the Cavaliers in the second half and pulled away for a 54-44 win. It was their first win at Virginia since 2011-12, ending a 12-year drought.

It also gave UNC sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Duke falling to Wake Forest on the road. With a one-game lead, the Tar Heels’ path to winning an out-right title is to win out in the remaining four. But before we look too far ahead, lets see some images from UNC’s post-game locker room celebration:

North Carolina has also managed to keep their No. 1 seed hopes alive as well with this win. After falling back to a No. 2 seed, winning out and/or winning the ACC Tournament would help them as they are chasing Arizona for that final spot.

But for now, UNC needs to focus on one game at a time and finish strong.

