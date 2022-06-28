Look: T.J. Hockenson, Brock Wright rep the Lions at TE University

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brock Wright
    Brock Wright
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Tight End University is here to stay. The inaugural summit of many of the NFL’s top tight ends commenced a year ago, and it was a scene that saw Detroit’s T.J. Hockenson rise up and assert himself as one of the best. He even has a wrestling-style title belt to show for it.

Hockenson is back in Nashville for the second edition. This time he brought along Lions teammate Brock Wright for the more expanded collection of tight end talent. Wright is currently slated to be Detroit’s top backup behind Hockenson after showing promise as an undrafted rookie in 2021.

Hockenson posted an action shot to his Instagram page as well,

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by T.J. Hockenson (@theehock8)

Recommended Stories