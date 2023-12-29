A look at how successful LSU and Wisconsin have been in recent years

Wisconsin and LSU will meet on New Year’s Day, and although the College Football Playoff matchups will steal most of the headlines, the Badgers and Tigers represent two of the most successful recent programs in college football matching up with each other.

To put it into perspective, the Badgers and Tigers are top ten in wins since the start of the BCS era, and in fact have nearly the same amount of wins since 1998 when the BCS era began. Wisconsin checks in at 236 wins while LSU comes in with 239 wins as each team will try to add to that total on Monday.

