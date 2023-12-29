A look at how successful LSU and Wisconsin have been in recent years
Wisconsin and LSU will meet on New Year’s Day, and although the College Football Playoff matchups will steal most of the headlines, the Badgers and Tigers represent two of the most successful recent programs in college football matching up with each other.
To put it into perspective, the Badgers and Tigers are top ten in wins since the start of the BCS era, and in fact have nearly the same amount of wins since 1998 when the BCS era began. Wisconsin checks in at 236 wins while LSU comes in with 239 wins as each team will try to add to that total on Monday.
Most wins by school since the start of the BCS Era (1998-present)
Ohio State: 276
Alabama: 269
Oklahoma: 267
Boise State: 264
Georgia: 264
Clemson: 243
Oregon: 240
LSU: 239
Wisconsin: 236
FSU: 235
Texas: 231
USC: 229
Michigan: 226
TCU: 226
Florida: 225
— College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 27, 2023