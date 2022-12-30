LOOK: Steve Sarkisian, Texas players arrive to Alamo Bowl

The Texas football team has arrived at the Alamodome in San Antonio for an anticipated matchup with Washington.

The Alamo Bowl presents two of the most dangerous offenses in college football this season. Although the Longhorns will be without star running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, along with starting linebacker and defensive leader DeMarvion Overshown, many young players will get the opportunity to showcase their talents against the No. 12 team in the country.

This particular bowl game isn’t necessarily a must-win for either program, but it could certainly provide momentum heading into the 2023 season.

Steve Sarkisian looks sharp sporting a cowboy hat for his pregame outfit on Thursday evening. The game will officially kick off at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Backed by the best fans in the nation 🤘 pic.twitter.com/xRFnqTQ8Sy — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 30, 2022

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire