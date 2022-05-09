A look at Steve Sarkisian’s quarterback coaching resume

Steve Sarkisian is widely recognized as one of the better offensive minds in college football.

He oversaw the electric USC offenses that dominated college football in the early 2000s, spent some time calling plays in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons and recently helped Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide win a national title in 2020.

Developing quarterbacks has been a strong suit in Sarkisian’s coaching career. Going back to his time at USC, Sark has sent nine quarterbacks to the NFL, six of those being first-round draft picks.

A resume this strong is a good recruiting tool for some of the best offensive talent in the country. Texas landed five-star transfer Quinn Ewers in the transfer portal and is squarely in the mix for 2023’s top quarterback prospect Arch Manning.

Here is a look at each first-round quarterback Steve Sarkisian has sent to the NFL as either an offensive coordinator or head coach in his career.

Carson Palmer, 2003

Preston Mack-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Leinart, 2006

Detroit News/David Guralnick

Mark Sanchez, 2008

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Locker, 2013

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa, 2020

Syndication: Montgomery

Mac Jones, 2021

Syndication Tuscaloosa News

