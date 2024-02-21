LOOK: Steve Sarkisian poses with fans at Texas baseball game

Texas is lucky to have Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian has built the Texas football program into a national title contender while establishing a great culture. Aside from football, the fourth-year head coach is seen supporting other Texas athletics programs on campus.

Oftentimes Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal, can be seen attending basketball games at the Moody Center. Every now and then Sarkisian makes an appearance at a Texas baseball game as well.

The Texas head coach was spotted at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday evening when the Longhorns took on Houston Christian. Texas defeated Houston Christian 20-3 and Sarkisian provided those in attendance with another treat by taking the time to pose for pictures with fans near left field.

Team Sarkisian, folks … Nobody I’d rather have coaching @TexasFootball. Hook ‘em. 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/iZj0fExuQL — Occupy LF (@OccupyLF) February 21, 2024

Just a casual Tuesday in Left Field, TX.#HookEm pic.twitter.com/e2TNzBzpOX — Fancy Boots (@TexasFancyBoots) February 21, 2024

Oh man I met @CoachSark! Thanks @_delconte for taking the photo! That was wild! 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/b2dTPhKK5I — Travis Scarangello (@ElChibo) February 21, 2024

