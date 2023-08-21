Look: Steve Avila leveled a Raiders DE with a huge block during preseason game

Cameron DaSilva
Steve Avila plays with an edge on the interior of the offensive line. As a guard, you have to.

That’s not just in the running game, but also in pass protection. He showed off his physicality on one play during the Rams’ preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, which Brandon Thorn spotted and shared on social media.

Thorn highlighted Avila peeling off his block in the middle, passing it off to Mike McAllister before shifting to his left to help Alaric Jackson with the defensive end, Jordan Willis. As Thorn notes, Avila uncorked a huge block on Willis, knocking him on his back and out of the play.

Sean McVay has mentioned he wants to be physical on both lines so he probably loved this play when watching the film from Saturday’s game.

It sounds like Mike LaFleur did, mentioning it during his press conference with Rams reporters on Monday.

Avila is going to be the Rams’ starting left guard and it’s not hard to understand how he earned that job as a rookie. He’s always looking for work as a blocker, never getting caught standing around during a play.

