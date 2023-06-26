Look: Stetson Bennett caught a massive fish in Montauk

Stetson Bennett, NFL quarterback and fisherman?

The Rams rookie shared a photo of himself holding a massive fish on Sunday while fishing in Montauk, New York, an impressive catch by Bennett – assuming he was the one who reeled it in.

Check out the photo, which was posted on Bennett’s Instagram story and shared by the Rams on Twitter.

A quick Google search for “big fish montauk” tells us this is a striped bass, which are primarily found in the Atlantic.

How about another shot of the quarterback’s catch?

Yeah, that’ll do.

