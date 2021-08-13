LOOK: Sterling Skye Mahomes attends her first Chiefs training camp practice

The Kansas City Chiefs broke training camp practice for the last time on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had some special visitors for his last training camp practice before the preseason. After practice, Mahomes posted a photo on his Instagram account with his guests. The picture showed him with fiancee Brittany Matthews and five-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. The caption of the photo read: “Sterling’s First Camp!”

Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, is pictured with an adorable red bow and matching shoes, giving the biggest smile along with her mom and dad. Check it out down below:

It’s pretty commonplace for family members to be out at training camp to show support for their loved ones. In the era of COVID-19, a lot of families have been staying away for the majority of camp, but it’s good to see that the Mahomes clan got out there to show Patrick some support.

With a big smile like that, it’s pretty clear that Sterling’s first training camp was a massive success. She got a chance to see her dad out on the practice field, even though she’s not quite old enough to grasp what’s going on.

Before you know it, Chiefs Kingdom will be celebrating Sterling’s first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. That’s sure to be a big moment for the Mahomes family.

