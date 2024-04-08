LOOK: Stefon Diggs dons Texans gear for the first time

With so much hype surrounding the Texans’ offseason, it’s no wonder why fans can’t wait for Week 1 to arrive.

Everything for general manager Nick Caserio was predicated on building around C.J. Stroud while on a rookie deal. He upgraded the run game by trading for Pro Bowler Joe Mixon. He strengthened the pass rush with the additions of Azeez Al-Shaair and Danielle Hunter.

But Caserio went for the home run by targeting wide receiver Stefon Diggs from Buffalo. Most recently, the four-time Pro Bowl receiver donned his Texans gear in a workout video on his Instagram for the first time publicly.

Diggs has filled fans’ social media timelines with multiple workout videos in his short time in Houston. This is a positive sign that the Texans are getting the best version of the 30-year-old receiver.

His tenure with Buffalo ended unceremoniously, with media members constantly asking about his future.

Diggs’ off-the-field antics often overshadowed his All-Pro-caliber play. He missed the start of mandatory OTAs and publicly displayed his unhappiness with the offense after a divisional-round loss to the Chiefs.

Even in Diggs’ final hours with the team, he took shots at Bills quarterback Josh Allen. During an interaction on X, a fan said that Allen’s success doesn’t require an elite receiver like Diggs, to which he replied, “You sure?”

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Buffalo allowed Diggs to seek a trade to any team except for Kansas City. Stroud, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year, connected Diggs connected throughout the offseason at different functions, including a celebrity softball game at Minute Maid Park.

The new AFC duo put social media ablaze with videos created in collaboration with popular content creator Sketch, who is from the Houston area. John Methcie III and Tank Dell were also seen.

CJ Stroud X Stefon Diggs X Tank Dell X John Metchie X Sketch Texans fans we are up. pic.twitter.com/r0sY9TzRby — Jacob (@Stroud4AllPro) April 7, 2024

Even with the energy seeming positive, the Texans’ front office isn’t taking any chances. Houston cleared the final three years of Diggs’ contract, moving the $3.5 million guaranteed up to this season. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent next offseason and, at 31 years old, looking to sign the final big-money deal of his career.

The move is similar to several the Patriots made when Caserio was in New England, like when the Patriots acquired Darrelle Revis after a failed stint in Tampa Bay.

Revis played on a one-year deal, finishing as a first-team All-Pro and Super Bowl champion. New England let him walk in free agency, and Revis declined shortly after re-signing with the New York Jets.

There’s no telling what Diggs’ future holds after this season, but he should be highly motivated, and that’s a huge plus for the Texans because when Diggs is playing his best, he’s one of the league’s top receivers.

Stefon Diggs getting that work in wearing full Texans gear (via his IG) Sure seems to be “bought in” for a bad locker room guy pic.twitter.com/22e8UvNmqx — Jacob (@Stroud4AllPro) April 8, 2024

He’s one of two receivers to record 100-plus catches in the last four seasons and has topped 1,000 yards in the last six.

Ironically, Diggs’ first team helped make the deal possible. The Texans’ trade with the Vikings, which sent Houston’s first-round pick via Cleveland to Minnesota, netted them two second-round picks.

Houston sent Minnesota’s 2025 second-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for Diggs and a pair of late-round selections. The Texans will be Diggs’ third team in the NFL.

