LOOK: Stefon Diggs, brother Trevon, go head-to-head again at Pro Bowl

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl gave Bills receiver Stefon Diggs another chance to faceoff against his brother, Trevon.

A cornerback for the Cowboys, Trevon and Stef took the opportunity the All-Star game presented to have a good time once again. The two did so last year as well.

This season’s edition gave the two a few unique opportunities because of it’s uniqueness. On one occasion, Stefon even took over quarterbacking duties and tried to throw a touchdown against his brother.

That didn’t exactly go as planned, but it was all fun for the siblings throughout the occasion.

Check out photos and videos of the two taking in the Pro Bowl below:

The battle of brothers we've been waiting to see all week 😏@trevondiggs vs. @stefondiggs 📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/2u3I9OAePQ — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023

