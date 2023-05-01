Look for the Steelers to start bringing back free agents after the draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long list of unsigned free agents out there but this could change very soon. After 4 p.m. ET teams will be allowed to sign free agents without it counting against the formula for compensatory draft picks.

Here is a rundown of the in-house free agents the Steelers still have who could be returning to the team very soon:

FB Derek Watt

QB Mason Rudolph

LB Myles Jack

CB William Jackson III

LB Marcus Allen

DT Chris Wormley

LB Jamir Jones

S Karl Joseph

RB Benny Snell Jr.

The Steelers still have multiple roster needs including an edge rusher, backups at offensive tackle and inside linebacker as well as potential depth at running back and quarterback.

