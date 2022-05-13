Here’s a look at the Steelers 2022 schedule

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
Here is a full look at the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL regular-season schedule. The season gets off to a big start with three straight games against teams that made the playoffs last season, two of which are AFC North division rivals.

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (CT)

1

Sept. 11

at

Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 p.m.

2

Sept. 18

vs.

New England Patriots

1:00 p.m.

3

Sept. 22

at

Cleveland Browns

8:15 p.m.

4

Oct. 2

vs.

New York Jets

1:00 p.m.

5

Oct. 9

at

Buffalo Bills

1:00 p.m.

6

Oct. 16

vs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:00 p.m.

7

Oct. 23

at

Miami Dolphins

8:20 p.m.

8

Oct. 30

at

Philadelphia Eagles

1:00 p.m.

9

Nov. 6

Bye Week

10

Nov. 13

vs.

New Orleans Saints

1:00 p.m.

11

Nov. 20

vs.

Cincinnati Bengals

8:20 p.m.

12

Nov. 28

at

Indianapolis Colts

8:15 p.m.

13

Dec. 4

at

Atlanta Falcons

1:00 p.m.

14

Dec. 11

vs.

Baltimore Ravens

1:00 p.m.

15

Dec. 18

at

Carolina Panthers

1:00 p.m.

16

Dec. 24

vs.

Las Vegas Raiders

8:16 p.m.

17

Jan. 1

at

Baltimore Ravens

1:00 p.m.

18

TBD

vs.

Cleveland Browns

TBD

