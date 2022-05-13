Here’s a look at the Steelers 2022 schedule
Here is a full look at the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL regular-season schedule. The season gets off to a big start with three straight games against teams that made the playoffs last season, two of which are AFC North division rivals.
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (CT)
1
Sept. 11
at
1:00 p.m.
2
Sept. 18
vs.
1:00 p.m.
3
Sept. 22
at
8:15 p.m.
4
Oct. 2
vs.
1:00 p.m.
5
Oct. 9
at
1:00 p.m.
6
Oct. 16
vs.
1:00 p.m.
7
Oct. 23
at
8:20 p.m.
8
Oct. 30
at
1:00 p.m.
9
Nov. 6
Bye Week
10
Nov. 13
vs.
1:00 p.m.
11
Nov. 20
vs.
Cincinnati Bengals
8:20 p.m.
12
Nov. 28
at
8:15 p.m.
13
Dec. 4
at
1:00 p.m.
14
Dec. 11
vs.
1:00 p.m.
15
Dec. 18
at
1:00 p.m.
16
Dec. 24
vs.
8:16 p.m.
17
Jan. 1
at
Baltimore Ravens
1:00 p.m.
18
TBD
vs.
Cleveland Browns
TBD