Here is a look at the state title game matchups for central Wisconsin football teams Stratford and Edgar

Stratford's Koehler Kilty, right, tries to break free from Auburndale's Wyatt Malsin during a WIAA Division 6 state quarterfinal playoff game Nov. 3 in Auburndale.

Two central Wisconsin high school football teams quite familiar with success at Camp Randall Stadium are headed back to Madison this year.

Stratford, the defending state champion, will look for a repeat as the Tigers take on Darlington in the WIAA Division 6 title game at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Edgar, which has made more trips to the title game than any program in state history, will play in the Division 7 championship game against Black Hawk/Warren at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Here’s a look at both matchups:

DIVISION 6

Stratford (12-1) vs. Darlington (12-1)

Stratford is making its 11th trip to the state final and has won eight titles, including a 32-14 victory over Mondovi in last year’s Division 6 championship game.

The Tigers advanced to the title game with a 35-21 semifinal win over Grantsburg. Stratford’s only loss is 40-6 against Edgar in Week 2 of the regular season.

Stratford senior running back and linebacker Koehler Kilty was the offensive player of the year and the defensive player of the year in the Central Wisconsin Conference-Large. The Tigers’ Jason Tubbs was voted coach of the year.

Kilty has rushed for 1,834 yards and 19 touchdowns. Senior Gavin Leonhardt has added 585 yards rushing and eight touchdowns and has caught 27 passes for 605 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Jack Tubbs has thrown for 1,466 yards and 25 TDs.

Kilty leads the defense with 99 total tackles, including two sacks. He also has two interceptions.

“I knew when they were juniors mixed in with our senior group watching them through youth football, I thought this was a group that we had a chance,” Coach Tubbs said. “Last year’s team as a freshman group were kind of a little rough and they really worked their tails off to get bigger and stronger and faster. This group of current seniors really mixed well with them. We kind of circle classes like, ‘Hey, this group has a chance.’”

Darlington is making its 13th trip to the state finals and has won four titles, the most recent in Division 5 in 1995. The Redbirds have finished as runner-up in each of their last six trips to Madison.

The Redbirds advanced to state with a 34-28 semifinal win over Kewaunee. Darlington’s only loss is 21-19 against Prairie du Chien in Week 2 of the regular season.

Darlington’s Reagan Jackson, a senior inside linebacker, was the defensive player of the year in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League. Carter Murray, a senior defensive end, was defensive lineman of the year and Travis Winkers was co-coach of the year.

“They’re obviously very talented again,” Winkers said of Stratford. “Kilty has done it on the big stage previous and our job is to try to slow him down as much as possible.”

Edgar's Karter Butt (21) breaks into the open field on an 86-yard touchdown run against Auburndale during a Marawood Conference game Oct. 6 in Edgar.

DIVISION 7

Edgar (12-1) vs. Black Hawk/Warren (12-1)

Edgar is appearing in the state championship game for the 14th time in school history and the first since 2019. Edgar has won seven state titles, most recently in 2016. Jerry Sinz has been the head coach for all of Edgar’s state championship appearances.

The Wildcats advanced to the title game with a 21-3 semifinal win over Bangor. Edgar’s only loss is 8-6 to Ellsworth in the season opener. The Wildcats posted nine consecutive shutouts over the final seven weeks of the regular season and first two weeks of the playoffs.

Edgar senior running back and linebacker Karter Butt was the back of the year in the Marawood Conference and senior tackle Harrison Graveen was the lineman of the year.

Butt has rushed for 1,773 yards and 31 touchdowns. Senior Kohlbe Weisenberger has added 824 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Butt leads the defense with 94 total tackles, including 10 for loss. Senior Brett Baumgartner has 84 tackles and Weisenberger has 80 tackles.

“He’s kind of an unusual high school kid in the fact he’s 5-10 and 215 pounds. He’s always been big. Good-sized as a sophomore even, and he’s pretty fast,” Edgar coach Jerry Sinz said of Butt. “He’s kind of a rare combination of guy for our school anyway with that much size and power.”

Black Hawk/Warren makes its second trip to the state finals as a co-op. Black Hawk played in the title game four times as a standalone program. It has won three state titles overall, including a 6-0 victory over Edgar in the Division 7 title game in 2019 in its most recent finals appearance.

The Warriors advanced to state with a 36-7 victory over Reedsville in the semifinals. Black Hawk/Warren’s only loss is 20-14 against Potosi/Cassville in Week 7, but it avenged that defeat with a 36-0 victory in the rematch in the state quarterfinals.

“It’s a lot like looking in the mirror. They’re fast and they’re physical. They like to get off the ball. They just want to play smash-mouth football. And that’s kind of what we want to do,” Warriors coach Desie Breadon said of Edgar. “We’ve had some great matchups with them in the past. I think it’s going to be the same kind of thing where it’s going to be a fast, physical game. Both teams want to run the ball and take their shots when we need to, and both just play fantastic defense. And that’s what high school football should be.”

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Stratford, Edgar returning to WIAA state football championship games