Take a look: The State’s 2024 Midlands all-area high school boys, girls soccer teams

A look at The State’s Midlands girls and boys high school soccer players of the year and all-area teams and for the 2024 season.

All-Area Girls Soccer Team

—The State’s Co-Players of the Year—

Darcy Ahern, Chapin and Maggie Heffernan, Lexington

—Readers’ choice Player of the Year (Fan vote)—

Maggie Heffernan, Lexington

—The State’s All-Area First Team—

Darcy Ahern, Chapin: Senior forward had 27 goals and 13 assists for Class 5A runner-up. Ahern was an all-state selection and picked to play in Clash of Carolinas All-Star game. She signed to play at Lander.

Annie Andrews, Dreher: Senior forward had 35 goals and 15 assists this season and was all-state selection. Andrews signed to play at Wofford.

Lila Bowers, Chapin: Sophomore midfielder had 24 goals and five assists. Bowers was an all-state selection.

Elle Brewer, Hammond: Junior centerback had nine goals and six assists. Brewer was SCISA 1-4A Co-Player of Year and SCISA all-state selection.

Caroline Cantrell, Gray Collegiate: Freshman had 11 goals and nine assists this season. Cantrell was Region 4-2A Player of Year and an all-state selection.

Victoria Coleman, Airport: Sophomore forward had 36 goals and 45 assists this season. Coleman was an all-region selection.

Adriana Dunat, Lexington: Sophomore forward had 17 goals and eight assists this season. Dunat was an all-state selection.

Joyce Edwards, Camden: Senior forward had 45 goals and 23 assists this season. Edwards was an all-state selection and signed to play basketball at South Carolina.

Libby Hardin, Dreher: Senior forward had 24 goals and two assists this season. Hardin was an all-state selection.

Maggie Heffernan, Lexington: Senior back/midfielder had seven goals and seven assists. Heffernan was Region 4-5A Player of Year, all-state selection and picked to play in Clash of Carolinas All-Star game. She signed to play at College of Charleston.

Lexington soccer player Maggie Heffernan, middle, poses with her mother Robyn and and father Sean on Senior Night. Heffernan won the reader’s choice for The State Newspaper Girls Soccer Player of Year and was the paper’s co-player of the year for 2024.

Lauren Jackson, Lugoff-Elgin: Senior midfielder had 34 goals and 10 assists this season and was Region 5-4A Player of the Year.

Lila Kaminski, Cardinal Newman: Junior midfielder/forward had 12 goals and 10 assists. Kaminski was SCISA 1-4A Co-Player of the Year and all-state selection.

Harlan Lyons, AC Flora: Senior forward had 23 goals and eight assists this season. Lyons was an all-state selection and signed to play at Presbyterian.

Kinlee Mozley, Gilbert: Senior forward became the school’s career all-time leading scorer this year and had 45 goals, 14 assists this season. Mozley signed with Brevard College.

Avery Pegram, Blythewood: Junior defender had seven goals and seven assists this season. Pegram was an all-state selection and committed to play at Appalachian State.

Layne Powers, Brookland-Cayce: Junior had 20 goals and 29 assists this season.

Greylyn Rentz, AC Flora: The senior left back had five goals, two assists and was an all-state selection.

Mia Robinson, Camden: Senior had 27 goals and 15 assists. Robinson was an all-state selection, picked for the North-South All-Star game and signed with Furman.

Julia Salo, River Bluff: Junior goalkeeper had a 0.993 goals against average and was an all-state selection.

Sydney Stoner, Chapin: Sophomore defender had two goals this season and was an all-state selection.

Emma Valdes, AC Flora: Junior midfielder had 10 goals and 12 assists this season. Valdes was an all-state selection and committed to play at Wofford.

Evelyn Wright, Blythewood: Senior midfielder had eight goals and seven assists. Wright was an all-state selection, picked for the Clash of Carolinas All-Star game and signed with Western Carolina.

Ella Yarborough, River Bluff: Senior defender had two goals and two assists this season. Yarborough was an all-state selection and picked to play in Clash of Carolinas All-Star game.

—Second Team—

Grace Benson, Chapin; Riyanah Booker, White Knoll; Olivia Bradley, Chapin; Sian Cantave, Dutch Fork; Vanessa Coleman, Airport; Jimenez Cortez, Brookland-Cayce; Brooke Davis, Airport; Rileigh Druell, Spring Valley; Andrea Estrada-Curry, Mid-Carolina; Roxie Floyd, Heathwood Hall; Mary Grace Gabriel, Ben Lippen; Sophie Hoffman, Gray Collegiate; Regan Flynn, Cardinal Newman; Rosie Kennamer, Lexington; Sidney Kitts, Lexington; Ella Kreiner, Irmo; Emerson Marshall, River Bluff; Grace McGlocklin, Gilbert; Gisella Monge, Westwood; Maxine Palisin, Hammond; Mia Reilly, Lugoff-Elgin; Logan Rivers, Hammond; Macie Rogers, Chapin; Kelsey Wiggins, Northside Christian; Caisey Williamson, White Knoll; Mia Xanthakos, Cardinal Newman

Darcy Ahern (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against Clover during the first half of the SCHSL Class 5A Girls Soccer State Final at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Friday, May 10, 2024.

All-Area Boys Soccer Team

—The State’s Player of the Year—

Grayson White, Cardinal Newman

—Readers’ choice Player of the Year (Fan vote)—

Grayson White, Cardinal Newman

—The State’s All-Area First Team—

JC Blackwelder, AC Flora: Senior right wing had 14 goals and 11 assists this season for the Falcons.

Ja’Quelyn Etheredge, Gray Collegiate: Junior midfielder/defender had two goals and five assists this season. Etheridge was an all-state selection.

Junior Gonzalez, Gray Collegiate: Junior defender had two goals and five assists. Gonzalez was Region 4-2A Player of Year and all-state selection.

Gavin Hardwick, Gilbert: Senior forward had 22 goals and 11 assists this season. Hardwick was an all-state selection, picked for the North-South All-Star game and signed to play at Erskine.

Luke Hilton, Chapin: Senior defender had five goals and three assists. Hilton was an all-state selection and picked for the Clash of the Carolinas All-Star game.

Wyatt Jordan, Chapin: Junior forward had 16 goals and eight assists this season for the Eagles.

David Liboyi, Dutch Fork: Senior midfielder had 28 goals and 10 assists this season. Liboyi was Region 4-5A Player of the Year, all-state selection and selected for Clash of Carolinas All-Star game. He is signed to play at Virginia Tech.

Cullen Maas, AC Flora: Sophomore striker had 34 goals and eight assists for the Falcons. Maas was Region 5-4A Player of Year and all-state selection.

Walker Miller, AC Flora: Senior centerback had four goals and four assists this season. Miller was an all-state selection and picked to play in the North-South All-Star game.

Ben Pickren, Cardinal Newman: Senior had 11 shutouts, a 0.432 goals against average and was SCISA 1-4A Keeper of the Year.

Luis Reyes, Camden: Junior forward had 29 goals and 11 assists this season for the Bulldogs. Reyes was an all-state selection.

Benjamin Richards, Gray Collegiate: Senior forward had nine goals and seven assists this season. Richards was all-state, picked for the North-South All-Star Classic and signed to play at USC Lancaster.

Andy Rivera, Brookland-Cayce: Junior striker/forward had 15 goals and eight assists this season. Rivera was an all-state selection.

Juel Rivers. Swansea: Sophomore had 27 goals and five assists this season. Rivers was an all-state selection.

Eldin Sanchez, Lugoff-Elgin: Senior had 20 goals and 10 assists this season and has 49 goals over the past two years.

Rob Silverio, Dutch Fork: Senior midfielder had six goals and 11 assists this season. Silverio was picked to play in the North-South All-Star game.

Bryce Truesdale, River Bluff: The senior defender had three assists and was picked for North-South All-Star game.

Grayson White, Cardinal Newman: Senior forward scored 33 goals and had 28 assists for the SCISA 4A champion Cardinals. White was SCISA 1-4A Player of Year and signed to play at Sewanee.

Logan Watchinski, River Bluff: Senior forward scored nine goals (3 game-winners) and had six assists. Was all-state selection and picked to play in the North-South All-Star game.

Barrett Wilson, Lexington: Junior forward led Wildcats with 11 goals and 11 assists this season.

—Second Team—

Kyle Bacon, Lugoff-Elgin; Tristan Berzins, Cardinal Newman; Tripp Bryant, River Bluff; JJ Burns, River Bluff; Lucas Dunat, Lexington; Jack Dunning, River Bluff; Garrick Edouard, Spring Valley; Sully Epps, Ben Lippen; Angel Garcia Gerardo, Batesburg-Leesville; Jace Griffin, Blythewood; Onis Konanbanny, Heathwood Hall; Griffin Ledford, Batesburg-Leesville; Will McQueen, Hammond; Ethan Mohundro, Gray Collegiate; Josue Reyes, Irmo; Gaines Roberts, Irmo; Connor Smith, Dreher; Jalen Tucker, Chapin; Quade Wilson, Cardinal Newman