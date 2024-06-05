Take a look: The State’s 2024 Midlands all-area high school boys, girls soccer teams
A look at The State’s Midlands girls and boys high school soccer players of the year and all-area teams and for the 2024 season.
All-Area Girls Soccer Team
—The State’s Co-Players of the Year—
Darcy Ahern, Chapin and Maggie Heffernan, Lexington
—Readers’ choice Player of the Year (Fan vote)—
Maggie Heffernan, Lexington
—The State’s All-Area First Team—
Darcy Ahern, Chapin: Senior forward had 27 goals and 13 assists for Class 5A runner-up. Ahern was an all-state selection and picked to play in Clash of Carolinas All-Star game. She signed to play at Lander.
Annie Andrews, Dreher: Senior forward had 35 goals and 15 assists this season and was all-state selection. Andrews signed to play at Wofford.
Lila Bowers, Chapin: Sophomore midfielder had 24 goals and five assists. Bowers was an all-state selection.
Elle Brewer, Hammond: Junior centerback had nine goals and six assists. Brewer was SCISA 1-4A Co-Player of Year and SCISA all-state selection.
Caroline Cantrell, Gray Collegiate: Freshman had 11 goals and nine assists this season. Cantrell was Region 4-2A Player of Year and an all-state selection.
Victoria Coleman, Airport: Sophomore forward had 36 goals and 45 assists this season. Coleman was an all-region selection.
Adriana Dunat, Lexington: Sophomore forward had 17 goals and eight assists this season. Dunat was an all-state selection.
Joyce Edwards, Camden: Senior forward had 45 goals and 23 assists this season. Edwards was an all-state selection and signed to play basketball at South Carolina.
Libby Hardin, Dreher: Senior forward had 24 goals and two assists this season. Hardin was an all-state selection.
Maggie Heffernan, Lexington: Senior back/midfielder had seven goals and seven assists. Heffernan was Region 4-5A Player of Year, all-state selection and picked to play in Clash of Carolinas All-Star game. She signed to play at College of Charleston.
Lauren Jackson, Lugoff-Elgin: Senior midfielder had 34 goals and 10 assists this season and was Region 5-4A Player of the Year.
Lila Kaminski, Cardinal Newman: Junior midfielder/forward had 12 goals and 10 assists. Kaminski was SCISA 1-4A Co-Player of the Year and all-state selection.
Harlan Lyons, AC Flora: Senior forward had 23 goals and eight assists this season. Lyons was an all-state selection and signed to play at Presbyterian.
Kinlee Mozley, Gilbert: Senior forward became the school’s career all-time leading scorer this year and had 45 goals, 14 assists this season. Mozley signed with Brevard College.
Avery Pegram, Blythewood: Junior defender had seven goals and seven assists this season. Pegram was an all-state selection and committed to play at Appalachian State.
Layne Powers, Brookland-Cayce: Junior had 20 goals and 29 assists this season.
Greylyn Rentz, AC Flora: The senior left back had five goals, two assists and was an all-state selection.
Mia Robinson, Camden: Senior had 27 goals and 15 assists. Robinson was an all-state selection, picked for the North-South All-Star game and signed with Furman.
Julia Salo, River Bluff: Junior goalkeeper had a 0.993 goals against average and was an all-state selection.
Sydney Stoner, Chapin: Sophomore defender had two goals this season and was an all-state selection.
Emma Valdes, AC Flora: Junior midfielder had 10 goals and 12 assists this season. Valdes was an all-state selection and committed to play at Wofford.
Evelyn Wright, Blythewood: Senior midfielder had eight goals and seven assists. Wright was an all-state selection, picked for the Clash of Carolinas All-Star game and signed with Western Carolina.
Ella Yarborough, River Bluff: Senior defender had two goals and two assists this season. Yarborough was an all-state selection and picked to play in Clash of Carolinas All-Star game.
—Second Team—
Grace Benson, Chapin; Riyanah Booker, White Knoll; Olivia Bradley, Chapin; Sian Cantave, Dutch Fork; Vanessa Coleman, Airport; Jimenez Cortez, Brookland-Cayce; Brooke Davis, Airport; Rileigh Druell, Spring Valley; Andrea Estrada-Curry, Mid-Carolina; Roxie Floyd, Heathwood Hall; Mary Grace Gabriel, Ben Lippen; Sophie Hoffman, Gray Collegiate; Regan Flynn, Cardinal Newman; Rosie Kennamer, Lexington; Sidney Kitts, Lexington; Ella Kreiner, Irmo; Emerson Marshall, River Bluff; Grace McGlocklin, Gilbert; Gisella Monge, Westwood; Maxine Palisin, Hammond; Mia Reilly, Lugoff-Elgin; Logan Rivers, Hammond; Macie Rogers, Chapin; Kelsey Wiggins, Northside Christian; Caisey Williamson, White Knoll; Mia Xanthakos, Cardinal Newman
All-Area Boys Soccer Team
—The State’s Player of the Year—
Grayson White, Cardinal Newman
—Readers’ choice Player of the Year (Fan vote)—
Grayson White, Cardinal Newman
—The State’s All-Area First Team—
JC Blackwelder, AC Flora: Senior right wing had 14 goals and 11 assists this season for the Falcons.
Ja’Quelyn Etheredge, Gray Collegiate: Junior midfielder/defender had two goals and five assists this season. Etheridge was an all-state selection.
Junior Gonzalez, Gray Collegiate: Junior defender had two goals and five assists. Gonzalez was Region 4-2A Player of Year and all-state selection.
Gavin Hardwick, Gilbert: Senior forward had 22 goals and 11 assists this season. Hardwick was an all-state selection, picked for the North-South All-Star game and signed to play at Erskine.
Luke Hilton, Chapin: Senior defender had five goals and three assists. Hilton was an all-state selection and picked for the Clash of the Carolinas All-Star game.
Wyatt Jordan, Chapin: Junior forward had 16 goals and eight assists this season for the Eagles.
David Liboyi, Dutch Fork: Senior midfielder had 28 goals and 10 assists this season. Liboyi was Region 4-5A Player of the Year, all-state selection and selected for Clash of Carolinas All-Star game. He is signed to play at Virginia Tech.
Cullen Maas, AC Flora: Sophomore striker had 34 goals and eight assists for the Falcons. Maas was Region 5-4A Player of Year and all-state selection.
Walker Miller, AC Flora: Senior centerback had four goals and four assists this season. Miller was an all-state selection and picked to play in the North-South All-Star game.
Ben Pickren, Cardinal Newman: Senior had 11 shutouts, a 0.432 goals against average and was SCISA 1-4A Keeper of the Year.
Luis Reyes, Camden: Junior forward had 29 goals and 11 assists this season for the Bulldogs. Reyes was an all-state selection.
Benjamin Richards, Gray Collegiate: Senior forward had nine goals and seven assists this season. Richards was all-state, picked for the North-South All-Star Classic and signed to play at USC Lancaster.
Andy Rivera, Brookland-Cayce: Junior striker/forward had 15 goals and eight assists this season. Rivera was an all-state selection.
Juel Rivers. Swansea: Sophomore had 27 goals and five assists this season. Rivers was an all-state selection.
Eldin Sanchez, Lugoff-Elgin: Senior had 20 goals and 10 assists this season and has 49 goals over the past two years.
Rob Silverio, Dutch Fork: Senior midfielder had six goals and 11 assists this season. Silverio was picked to play in the North-South All-Star game.
Bryce Truesdale, River Bluff: The senior defender had three assists and was picked for North-South All-Star game.
Grayson White, Cardinal Newman: Senior forward scored 33 goals and had 28 assists for the SCISA 4A champion Cardinals. White was SCISA 1-4A Player of Year and signed to play at Sewanee.
Logan Watchinski, River Bluff: Senior forward scored nine goals (3 game-winners) and had six assists. Was all-state selection and picked to play in the North-South All-Star game.
Barrett Wilson, Lexington: Junior forward led Wildcats with 11 goals and 11 assists this season.
—Second Team—
Kyle Bacon, Lugoff-Elgin; Tristan Berzins, Cardinal Newman; Tripp Bryant, River Bluff; JJ Burns, River Bluff; Lucas Dunat, Lexington; Jack Dunning, River Bluff; Garrick Edouard, Spring Valley; Sully Epps, Ben Lippen; Angel Garcia Gerardo, Batesburg-Leesville; Jace Griffin, Blythewood; Onis Konanbanny, Heathwood Hall; Griffin Ledford, Batesburg-Leesville; Will McQueen, Hammond; Ethan Mohundro, Gray Collegiate; Josue Reyes, Irmo; Gaines Roberts, Irmo; Connor Smith, Dreher; Jalen Tucker, Chapin; Quade Wilson, Cardinal Newman