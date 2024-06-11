Take a look: The State’s 2024 Midlands all-area high school softball team

A look at The State’s all-area softball team and Players of the Year from Midlands-area high schools for the 2024 season.

——Player of the Year ——

Aspen Boulware, Gray Collegiate

Player of the Year, reader’s choice (Fan vote)

Precious Bross, Irmo

All-Area Softball Team

——First Team ——

Grace Beachem, Hammond: Shortstop/pitcher was SCISA 1-4A Player of the Year for third straight season. At the plate, she hit .506 with 31 RBIs. As a pitcher, Beachem was 14-2 with 158 strikeouts in 113 innings and batters hit .192 against her.

Lele Bennett, Irmo: Senior pitcher/infielder hit .329 with five home runs and 26 RBIs. As a pitcher, she won seven games, struck out 168 in 120 innings and had a 1.84 ERA. Bennett signed with Campbell University.

Allie Boone, Dutch Fork: Senior hit .469 with three homers and 18 RBIs this year. Boone was an all-state selection and signed with Limestone.

Addie Bittner, North Central: Junior shortstop hit .558 with five home runs, 19 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. Bittner was Region 5-2A Player of Year and an all-state selection.

Kaylen Boudreau, Gray Collegiate: Boudreau hit .407 with four homers and 27 RBIs.

Symari Bowers, Mid-Carolina: Senior all-state selection hit .422 with four triples, seven homers, 28 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. Bowers was an all-state selection.

Aspen Boulware, Gray Collegiate: Freshman hit .643 with 19 homers, nine triples and 40 RBIs. She also stole 21 bases. Boulware was Region 4-2A Player of Year and all-state selection.

Precious Bross, Irmo: Senior shortstop hit .526 with five homers, 24 RBIs and stole 16 bases. Bross was an all-state selection and MVP in the North-South All-Star game. She signed to play at Georgia.

Naila Browne, Blythewood: Senior second baseman hit .455 with two homers and 17 RBIs. Browne was a North-South All-Star selection and signed with Francis Marion.

Sam Craig, Lexington: Junior shortstop hit .372 with three homers and 30 RBIs. Craig is a Gardner-Webb commit.

Andee Dircks, Chapin: Senior third baseman hit .520 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs. Dircks was an all-state selection and signed to play at Michigan.

Ashley Duncan, Blythewood: Junior hit .407 with six homers and 23 RBIs.

Peyton Hendrix, Gray Collegiate: Freshman infielder/pitcher hit .451 with 25 RBIs. As a pitcher, Hendrix was 13-0 with a 1.18 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 77 innings.

Maggie Hinz, Lexington: Senior second baseman hit .446 with one home run and 19 RBIs. Hinz was a North-South All-Star selection and signed with Columbia College.

Avery Ingram, Airport: Junior catcher hit .429 with six homers, nine doubles and 35 RBIs. Ingram was Region 4-4A Player of Year, all-state selection and is committed to Newberry.

Ayden Leaphart, Gilbert: Senior shortstop hit .319 with five homers and 30 RBIs. Leaphart was a North-South All-Star selection and signed with Southern Wesleyan.

Maddox Long, Gray Collegiate: Junior infielder/pitcher hit .564 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs. As a pitcher, Long was 8-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 49.1 innings. She was an all-state selection.

Ella Majchrzak, Chapin: Senior outfielder/pitcher hit .406 with five homers and 25 RBIs. As a pitcher, she went 19-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 157 innings pitched. Majchrzak was Region 4-5A Player of Year, all-state selection and signed with Tusculum.

Carley Melton, Gilbert: Sophomore catcher was an all-state selection and hit .397 with two homers and 31 RBIs.

Samantha Minick, Saluda: Senior struck out 141 in 126.1 innings and had a 1.93 ERA. Minick was an all-state selection, picked for the North-South All-Star game and signed with Newberry.

Ainsley Minchew, Gilbert: Eighth grader was 11-6, threw five no-hitters, struck out 137 in 97 innings and had a 1.50 ERA. Was all-state selection.

Madge Miller, Hammond: Sophomore hit .544 with 23 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. Miller was SCISA All-State selection.

Pressli Reynolds, AC Flora: Eighth-grade shortstop/pitcher hit .356 with five homers and 23 RBIs. As a pitcher, Reynolds won seven games, struck out 90 and had a 2.37 ERA. She was an all-state selection.

Marguerite Ridgeway, Westwood: Junior catcher/first baseman hit .348 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs this season.

Gracie Scott, Lexington: Senior first baseman hit .375 with three home runs, 10 doubles and 26 RBIs. Scott was a North-South all-star selection and signed with Furman.

Mackenzie Sease, Swansea: The eighth-grader hit .459 with four homers and 22 RBIs. As a pitcher, the all-state selection struck out 131 in 81 innings pitched.

Ella Shehorn, Lugoff-Elgin: The L-E standout hit .382 and was an all-state selection.

Josie Smythe, Blythewood: Senior first baseman hit .458 with eight homers and 33 RBIs. Smythe was an all-state selection and signed with Winthrop.

Maya van Zyl, Blythewood: Junior catcher hit .458 with five homers and 32 RBIs. She was Region 3-5A Player of the Year and was an all-state selection.

Livi Warren, Lexington: Sophomore right fielder hit .482 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 23 RBIs. Warren was an all-state selection.

——Second Team ——

Kaley Anderson, Gray Collegiate; MacKenzi Bradley, White Knoll; Courtney Chavis, Airport; Makayla Drakeford, Westwood; Makalah Ford, Blythewood; Felicia Horry, Lower Richland; Keeley Hughes, Blythewood; Bridget Kean, Ben Lippen; Samantha Lackey, Swansea; Emma Melinauskas, Lexington; Haley Manz, Lexington; Na’Veah Matthews, Gray Collegiate; Addie Maynor, Airport; Mackenzie Melton, North Central; Jordan Nostrant, AC Flora; Reece Pickett, Lugoff-Elgin; Gabi Riddle, Mid-Carolina; Madison Stokes, Camden; Lexie Stout, Lugoff-Elgin; Braelyn Triplett, Gray Collegiate