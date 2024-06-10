Take a look: The State’s 2024 Midlands all-area high school track and field teams

A look at The State’s all-area boys and girls track and field team from Midlands-area high schools for the 2024 season. To qualify for the team, an athlete had to win or at least finish in top three of their event at their state championships.

All-Area Girls Track Team

——Player of the Year ——

Sharmelle Holmes, Fairfield Central

Player of the Year, reader’s choice (Fan vote)

Aminah Rhone, Blythewood

Sprinters/Hurdlers: x-Bayli Aiken, Hammond; x-Taylor Bannister, CA Johnson; x-Caroline Cassidy, Camden; x-Niya Evans, Hammond; KaMara Goodman, Newberry; Jayalove Greaves, Ridge View; x-Aubrey Guy, Gray Collegiate; x-Peyton Hightower, Blythewood; x-Sharmelle Holmes, Fairfield Central; x-Destiny Horn, Ridge View; Essence Terry-London, Fairfield Central; x-Tresta Miller, Gray Collegiate; Zarya Mines, Keenan; x-Ayrianna Moore, Westwood; Evelyn Patrick, Chapin; x-Aminah Rhone, Blythewood; Oz’lyn Springs, Saluda; Dania Staley, Ridge View; x-Tamara Steward, Gray Collegiate; Olivia Taylor, Blythewood; Caroline Timmons, Cardinal Newman

Distance: Emma Ashley, Westwood; Mary Frances Iseman, Heathwood Hall; x-Madelyn Gomez, Heathwood Hall; x-Kendall Murray, Northside Christian; x-Jais Ward, Ben Lippen; x-Abigail White, Chapin

Field Events: x-Sytiria Bethel, Eau Claire; Dara Bolt, Blythewood; x-Keira Frye, Batesburg-Leesville; Kierra Gordon, Pelion; x-Laurin Hannibal, Keenan; Rileigh Hoffman, River Bluff; x-Sharmelle Holmes, Fairfield Central; x-Maliya Kinard, Dutch Fork; Isabella McKinney, Lower Richland; Tresta Miller, Gray Collegiate; x-Sabreya Monsanto, Heathwood Hall; x-Leiyana Rose, Camden; Emory Simpson, Mid-Carolina; x-Jhnai Sumter, Lower Richland; Leilani Thomas, Spring Valley; x-Nala Tobin, Ridge View; Destinee Tiller, Eau Claire; Alahna Valentine, Ridge View; Callie Wilbanks, Mid-Carolina; Ciara Williams, Lexington

(x-denotes state champion)

All-Area Boys Track Team

—— Co-Players of the Year ——

Jayden Boyd, Fairfield Central; and Jordon Gidron, Ridge View

Player of the Year, reader’s choice (Fan vote)

Devan Crumpton, Spring Valley

Sprinters/Hurdlers: x-Mike Balkman, Westwood; x-Jayden Boyd, Fairfield Central; Nino Brown, Keenan; Tymar Cannon, Saluda; x-Devan Crumpton, Spring Valley; Demarcus Gaither, Gray Collegiate; x-Jordan Gidron, Ridge View; Ty Grier, Fairfield Central; Jakori Herring, Spring Valley; Khristian Jackson, Ridge View; x-Amir Joe, Spring Valley; Jaciyah Johnson, Ridge View; x-Asaiah Mathis, Hammond; Elyjah Montague, AC Flora; x-Ethan Moody, Richland Northeast; Macaire N’twa, Ridge View; x-Caleb Raysor, Gray Collegiate; x-Jemarious Reaves, Lower Richland; Mounir Spann, Ridge View; x-Hank White, Fairfield Central

Distance: Brandon Corley, River Bluff; William Cronin, Lexington; Koa Erickson, Chapin; Brendan Hitchcock, Spring Valley; x-Eli Roth, Dreher; x-Jack Willcox, Heathwood Hall

Field Events: x-Tavaris Bell, Westwood; x-Jayden Boyd, Fairfield Central; Zion Brown, Westwood; Caleb Cooper, Spring Valley; x-JaQuan Corley, Batesburg-Leesville; x-Matthew Ferrario, Heathwood Hall; x-Fred Gillens, Cardinal Newman; KJ Golden, Fairfield Central; x-Trevor Hoffman, Northside Christian; x-Austin Huff, Ben Lippen; Lincoln Ilunga, White Knoll; x-Charles Jeffcoat, Dreher; Jordan Joe, North Central; Jacob Lindler, Mid-Carolina; Jaxson Moody, Mid-Carolina; Jack O’Cain, AC Flora; Joey Swick, Spring Valley; x-Jameer Williams, Spring Valley

(x-denotes state champion)

Ridge View sophomore Jordon Gidron was named The State Newspaper’s co-Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Gidron won the 100 and 200 and was on the team’s winning 4x100 relay and on the second-place 4x400 relay team in helping the Blazers to 4A state championship.