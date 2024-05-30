Take a look: The State’s 2024 Midlands all-area high school boys golf team
A look at The State’s Midlands all-area boys golf team and players of the year for the 2024 season.
—The State’s Player of the Year—
—Readers’ choice Player of the Year (Fan vote)—
All-Area Boys Golf Team
Charles Cauthen, AC Flora: Junior had a 70.63 stroke average and was medalist in six individual matches and earned four all-tournament honors. The Kentucky commitment was Region 5-4 Golfer of the Year.
Chase Cline, Chapin: Senior had a scoring average of 70.05 and was medalist in four events this year, including Region 4-5A tournament. Was all-state after finishing runner-up in Class 5A state tournament (lost in playoff). Cline is signed to play at Western Carolina.
Teddy Dunn, Gray Collegiate: Junior had a 71 scoring average and won the Blazer Invitational and Yellow Jacket Invitational. He earned all-state honors after finishing fourth in the Class 2A state tournament. Dunn is committed to play at Mercer.
Vinny Esposito, Gilbert: Junior had a 75 scoring average this season and was all-state after tying for eighth at the Class 3A state tournament.
Coleman Ferguson, AC Flora: Senior had 71 stroke average and was medalist in five matches and earned four all-tournament honors. Was all-state after finishing ninth at the 4A championship tournament. Ferguson signed with Coastal Carolina.
Gage Gaskins, Lexington: Senior had a 75 scoring average and was medalist at Parks Hutto Bengal Invitational. The Presbyterian signee tied for 11th at Class 5A tournament and was picked for North-South All-Star golf matches.
Bo Hammersla, Hammond: Sophomore had a 72 scoring average and was medalist at SCISA 1-4A golf tournament. He also earned all-state honors at the SCISA 4A state tournament.
Pierce Hutchinson, Heathwood Hall: Sophomore had a 37.1 scoring average for nine holes, was all-region and runner-up at SCISA 4A state tournament.
Harrison James, Chapin: Junior had a 72.94 scoring average and was medalist at Georgia/SC Cup. Was all-state after finishing tied for eighth in Class 5A state tournament. James is committed to play at Coastal Carolina.
Thomas Lamar, AC Flora: Senior had 70.83 stroke average and was medalist in four matches and named to five all-tournament teams. Was all-state after finishing tied for second in the Class 4A state championship. Lamar signed to play at Winthrop.
Connor Wolfe, Westwood: Seventh-grader had a 70 scoring average and qualified for Class 4A state tournament as an individual. Wolfe earned all-state after finishing tied for second in the 4A state tournament.
—Second Team—
James Bellon, Dreher; Marcus Bradley, Hammond; Alston Brooks, Gray Collegiate; Blaine Bushman, Irmo; Nathanael Caughman, River Bluff; Ryan Craft, Lugoff-Elgin; Jordan Hardy, Blythewood; Carter Hendrix, Mid-Carolina; Jaxon Mock, Lugoff-Elgin; Finn Mortenson, Gilbert; Roman Mullinax, Lexington; Nathan Ott, Batesburg-Leesville; Grant Paolucci, Blythewood; James Rhodes, AC Flora; Zeke Spivey, Spring Valley; Liam Stillwell, Lexington; Howie Vroon, River Bluff; Trust Winters, Newberry