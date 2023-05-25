A look at the staggering single game ticket prices for Colorado’s 2023 season

We’re another day closer to Colorado’s Deion Sanders era officially kicking off against TCU on Sept. 2.

Following that road contest, the home slate begins against rival Nebraska the next week as Sanders will get his first up close and personal experience of the Huskers-Buffs rivalry at Folsom Field.

Colorado football is generating a lot of buzz with Coach Prime, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, two-way player Travis Hunter and a host of other newcomers coming to Boulder as part of a true changing of the guard.

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season went on sale at CUBuffs.com on Wednesday, and here’s a look at each game’s ticket price range as of this writing:

Nebraska, Sept. 9: $315-924

The Prime era in Boulder begins with a showdown against Colorado’s former Big 12 foe Nebraska, which is also looking to return to greatness under new head coach Matt Rhule.

Given that it’s the home opener and against a traditional rival, it’s the most expensive ticket in 2023.

Colorado State, Sept. 16: $175-575

Aug 30, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Members of the Colorado State Rams and the Colorado Buffaloes line up from each other in the second quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Following a period in which this game between two in-state rivals was played in Denver at Mile High Stadium — under a variety of naming rights deals — the Rocky Mountain Showdown shifts back to Folsom in 2023.

This game is significantly cheaper than Nebraska.

USC, Sept. 30: $225-625

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) drops back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado’s Pac-12 home slate begins with a game against conference favorites USC.

2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams returns for what will surely be his final college season, and Sanders will go up against one of the best head coaches in the nation, Lincoln Riley.

This will prove to be an early litmus test for the Buffs with plenty of storylines surrounding this matchup.

Stanford, Oct. 13: $175-625

Dec 18, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal football head coach Troy Taylor, center, waves while standing on the court with family during the second quarter of the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Tennessee Lady Vols at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffs’ only Friday game of the season is against another rebuilding program in Stanford as its head coach Troy Taylor comes to Folsom Field. Game times for the season have yet to be announced, but this will likely kick off fairly late.

On paper, this could be a win for the Buffs.

Oregon State, Nov. 4: $105-510

Nov 6, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans cheer as Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) prepares to take the ball in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Following a road swing, Colorado heads back home for arguably its most intriguing home game of 2023. Here me out on that, though.

Oregon State has improved dramatically under head coach Jonathan Smith to become a solid Pac-12 team in recent years. Just last season, the Beavers beat Oregon in the Civil War, had USC on upset alert and finished the 2022 season at No. 14 in the final College Football Playoff rankings. And, they finished the year off with a 30-3 win over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Beavers have some questions on defense following the loss of LB Omar Speights to LSU, but they also welcome in former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei, who with the Tigers showed flashes of what made him one of the top quarterbacks in the country out of high school. But overall, he had an up-and-down tenure in the ACC. If he’s able to rediscover the magic he had as a prospect, Oregon State may be in contention for a Pac-12 title game appearance.

Colorado has reshaped its roster via the transfer portal and if the Buffs are playing good football at this point, this Oregon State game would end up being a bargain price compared to other games on the schedule.

Arizona, Nov. 11: $105-510

Colorado ends its season with a game against an Arizona team with one of the better quarterbacks in the Pac-12 in Jayden de Laura. But the Wildcats also have a porous defense that proved to be their undoing in a 2022 season that ended with a 5-7 record.

While Arizona has tried to patch that hole this offseason, most notably with former Oregon LB Justin Flowe, the Wildcats still have problems on that side of the ball. On offense, Colorado transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig will make his return to Boulder after a productive 2022 season and 2023 spring game.

