Look: Squirrel White makes stunning TD catch for Tennessee football vs. Alabama

No. 15 Tennessee football started fast on Saturday against No. 8 Alabama, thanks to a flying Squirrel and a perfect pass from Joe Milton.

Milton hit White for a 39-yard TD pass at Bryant Denny Stadium, placing just in front of White, who seemed to catch the back end of the ball as dived into the end zone.

The score was upheld on replay review, marking the first touchdown Alabama had given up on the opening drive since last season's game against Tennessee in Knoxville, a 52-49 win for the Vols.

The TD pass came on first-and-10. Milton completed 5 of 5 passes on the drive to cap an 8-play, 75-yard march to quiet what was expected to be a hostile road environment. White had four catches on the drive for 60 yards.

Here's video replay of the stunning TD connection:

Watch: Squirrel White TD catch vs. Alabama

