New look for Spencer Boyds longest running sponsor Record Rack

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 20, 2024) — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver/owner Spencer Boyd is helping unveil a new look for his longest running marketing partner, Record Rack premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.). This marks the seventh season of the pair working together but the first race with Record Rack on Boyd‘s new team, Freedom Racing Enterprises.

Cargill‘s Wildlife Marketing Lead, Jodi Cornelison spoke about the updates to the Record Rack brand: “We have been so impressed and pleased with what Spencer has brought to our brand for seven years. From his support of the hunting industry, to his love for honoring our nation‘s heroes. We are incredibly proud of him as he reaches this milestone in his racing career. We thought, what better way to kick off our brand new look than to celebrate it on Spencer‘s truck with his new team, Freedom Racing Enterprises?

“Besides slick new packaging, we have two great new products for our beloved NASCAR fans. Both are super easy to feed, and the intense berry flavor and smell will keep the deer coming back for more. Spincast is a mix of protein pellets with corn so it will flow well through the popular spincast feeders. Couple that with our new Big Antler Mineral (BAM) Block, and you‘ll start seeing bigger monster bucks in the fall.”

Spencer Boyd commented on the partnership: “When Record Rack first sponsored me back in 2018, I was driving the No. 76. This time it‘s our new team with that same number coupled with their new packaging and products, it‘s a great combination. While there is certainly a natural connection between us with me being a sportsman, the rooted connection is with our mutual love for our country. We have gotten to honor so many heroes together and this year will be no exception.”

Graphic showing Spencer Boyd\

The hood of the Record Rack of the No.76 Record Rack Chevrolet Silverado lists 65 names of America‘s finest who have also been honored by attending the annual Bucks for the Brave sponsored by Record Rack.

Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in the fall of 2024. The events will be hosted at Trinity Oaks‘ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, Texas, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States. There will be both a men‘s and women‘s hunt with winners representing each of these eight categories: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT.

“As we round out the NASCAR Salutes campaign that focuses on appreciating the efforts of our military, I wanted to bring one of these true heroes to the track,” Boyd continued. “James ‘JD’ Roberts, a highly decorated Army Veteran will sit on our pit box at the upcoming race in Nashville alongside his wife, Linda. These people have sacrificed more than I could ever imagine and just hope this little token of appreciation helps them realize our entire team is grateful for all they have done.”

James “JD” Roberts, joined the army at 17. He did two tours of duty in Vietnam. The first was personal security for a chaplain, and the second was with a special forces group when he was promoted to Captain. He returned to the states where he became an AIT Company Commander. He then joined the Army Rangers as an instructor in Fort Benning, Georgia. JD was then recruited by the elite Delta Force and became one of the original members serving under Colonel Beckwith. He served during the Iranian Hostage Crisis on the Operation Eagle Claw rescue mission and survived the plane crash that killed eight service members. He retired after 20 years with decorations and medals including four Bronze Stars with Valor, a Purple Heart with OLC, along with special awards for his participation in the Iran Rescue Mission.

Even after retiring, he and two others went on a rescue mission to Jordan to bring home a young girl kidnapped by her father. This heroic event resulted in a made for TV movie starring Mariel Hemingway called “Desperate Rescue.” He didn‘t stop there though. He spent an additional 20 years serving with the Department of Homeland Security. JD now lives in Crossville, Tennessee, with his wife and suffers from Parkinson‘s disease caused by agent orange in Vietnam.

The No. 76 Record Rack Silverado will race at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on FS2, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.