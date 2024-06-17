Southwest Airlines adds additional flights for Ohio State vs. Oregon

Big time college football is big-time business and not just for those that are taking part or reaping the rewards of ticket and gate revenue. It has tentacles that can stretch out beyond what you might think across other industries.

We have one such example that came from the desk of Southwest Airlines last week. With the addition of West Coast teams Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC to the Big Ten, traveling is going to get more important, not only for the players and support staff, but for fans as well.

Southwest Airlines is keen to it all because the company offered up a press release to add flights for fans wanting to get from Columbus to Eugene for the big matchup on Saturday, October 12, along with other destinations for big college football games this fall. The flights added are from Columbus to/from Portland on Friday, October 11 and Sunday, October 13.

“Thinking about following your favorite college football team on the road this season? Southwest just made it easier for you with extra flights to see six marquee matchups in September and October. “On key weekends, we’ve added extra service between New Orleans and Las Vegas, Nashville and Oklahoma City, as well as Atlanta and Austin. Additionally, new service kicks off between Austin and Detroit, Birmingham and Milwaukee, and Columbus and Portland, Ore.”

Other games Southwest added additional flights for include:

LSU vs. USC on Sept. 1 in Las Vegas (New Orleans to/from Las Vegas)

Texas at Michigan on Sept. 7 (Austin to/from Detroit)

Alabama at Wisconsin on Sept. 14 (Birmingham to/from Milwaukee)

Tennessee at Oklahoma on Sept. 21 (Nashville to/from Oklahoma City)

Georgia at Texas on Oct. 19 (Atlanta to/from Austin)

So, if you are making travel plans already, you may want to jump on these deals instead of waiting to the last minute and scrambling to make it all happen.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire