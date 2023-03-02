LOOK: South Carolina CB Cam Smith talks Darius Slay, and potentially playing for the Eagles

The NFL draft is all about securing top talent, and it surely helps when a top prospect has a mutual interest in your scheme and being a part of that program at the next level.

Former South Carolina star Cam Smith is widely considered one of the best defensive backs in college football and is projected as a first-round pick in April’s selection process.

While meeting with the media on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium, Smith was asked by Joe Castro about his initial combine meeting with the Eagles.

The talented cornerback referenced Darius Slay and James Bradberry when explaining why he’d like to be a part of the scheme and the outside play with Philadelphia.

“Seeing Darius Slay and James Bradberry go out there and do their thing, I’d like to be a part of that” – CB Cam Smith on playing with the #Eagles (sorry about the video lol) pic.twitter.com/k8TJb02CC5 — Joe Castro (@PhillyPhillyTP) March 2, 2023

A versatile defender with size, Smith played the cornerback and nickel positions with the Gamecocks, and during his time in the SEC, the athletic cornerback logged 91 tackles, 18 pass deflections, and six interceptions through 33 games at South Carolina.

With Bradberry likely to get big money on the open market, the Eagles will likely be in the mix for one of the top coverguys with the No. 10 and No 30 overall picks.

