Look: Sony Michel wearing No. 14 in first practice with Rams

One day after being acquired by the Los Angeles Rams, Sony Michel has joined his new team. Michel arrived at the team’s facility in Thousand Oaks on Thursday morning and it wasn’t long before he was on the practice field with his teammates.

Rams reporter Stu Jackson snapped a photo of Michel on the practice field before the team’s scrimmage and the running back is wearing, well, an interesting number. He’s sporting a No. 14 jersey, which was last worn by Nsimba Webster.

Sony Michel at practice, wearing No. 14 pic.twitter.com/2WCOKf2kmQ — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 26, 2021

With the league’s new jersey number rules this year, running backs and other skill players have more options to choose from.

The Rams’ official roster lists Michel as No. 14, too, so that’s the number he’s rolling with.