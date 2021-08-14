LOOK: Soldier Field gets hyped as Justin Fields makes Bears debut

It’s hard to remember the last time Bears fans were so hyped for a preseason game. But with rookie quarterback Justin Fields making his highly-anticipated debut, it’s understandable.

After a couple of weeks of Fields captivating those at training camp with his natural arm talent, the rest of the NFL world finally gets an opportunity to see the 11th overall pick in action.

And to say the excitement was high would be an understatement. Look no further than the standing ovation Fields received as he made his way onto the field for the first time as a Bear at Soldier Field.

Never heard a stadium so loud for a preseason game. It's time for Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/fChGdMOiId — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 14, 2021

Fields is expected to see plenty of action in the preseason, starting with today’s game against the Dolphins, where he might play into the fourth quarter. He’s also expected to see some reps with the first-team offense.

“I would say that for Justin, [he’ll play] for sure past halftime,” said head coach Matt Nagy. “I hate to say that anything is 100 percent, but the mindset going into it is he’s going to get a lot of reps. Does that take him into the fourth quarter? Maybe. Who knows? We’ll see. But the more reps we can get him right now, the better. It’s only going to help him.”

