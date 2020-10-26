Look: SoFi Stadium to have uncolored end zones, ram head at midfield for MNF

The Rams have only played two games at SoFi Stadium this season, but they’ll have their third home contest on Monday night with the Bears coming to town. In the first two games, the Rams had different logos at midfield, once with the ram head and another with the L.A. mark on the 50-yard line.

For their third game, the ram head is back in the middle of the turf, but the end zones look different. Rather than being filled with royal, they’ll be uncolored and have L.A. Rams painted in the middle.

The Rams have several options with the field arrangement at SoFi Stadium, and through the first three games, they’re changing things up often.





Here’s a reminder of what the field looked like in the Rams’ first home game when the ram head was also at midfield, but the end zones were painted, too.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )