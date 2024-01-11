LOOK: What is social media saying about Mike Norvell and Alabama?

Alabama is on the hunt for a new head football coach. Read that sentence over again. Nick Saban has officially announced his retirement at the age of 72 after spending the last 17 years in Tuscaloosa. Now, his role must be filled.

Fans of programs all over the nation have long awaited a day when Saban is no longer dominating college football. However, some of those fans failed to realize it may be their team’s coach who is chosen to replace the G.O.A.T. as the head coach of the Crimson Tide.

One coach whose name has been popping up in rumors, reports and conversations is Mike Norvell, the head coach of the Florida State Seminoles.

Tally to T-Town soon?

Mike Norvell is the current favorite for the Alabama job. pic.twitter.com/dqC2VL54rm — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) January 11, 2024

There's an interesting relationship between these programs

Not sure why Alabama would want to hire Mike Norvell. According to a lot of Bama supporters, Norvell's team didn't accomplish much this season. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 11, 2024

Some sources already have him linked to the Tide?

One source saying it's Norvell. One source saying it's DeBoer. One source saying it's Kiffin. One source saying every option is still on the table and they aren't close. This is why I've not said anything more on this…Alabama is doing a good job of keeping it hush. — Sidelines – SEC (@SSN_SEC) January 11, 2024

Some may not be happy with Norvell

If they hire Norvell or Deboer in my opinion it’s a fail! Alabama needs @Lane_Kiffin — Corey Miller (@PASTOROFPAIN57) January 11, 2024

Interesting way to address the rumors

Landing a transfer = not leaving

Coach Norvell just confirmed (without saying so) with the latest Transfer Portal commit, Alabama OL Terrance Ferguson, that he's committed to this #CLIMB, and the #RevengeTour2024 is moving forward as projected. — Chief Nole 🔥2023 ACCChamps🔥 (@AG_Nole8387) January 11, 2024

Would fans go back on their takes?

All Alabama and SEC fans screaming FSU is mid and has a cultural problem…are the same guys now saying Mike Norvell is a good hire to replace Nick Saban. — Rico Rico (@Ricoknowstiktok) January 11, 2024

It would be an unexpected pairing

I'd be really shocked if Alabama hires Mike Norvell. Nothing against Norvell or anything like that. It just seems like an odd fit. cc @OldTakesExposed — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) January 11, 2024

Already thinking ahead... just in case

Coach Prime to Florida State if Alabama gets Mike Norvell. Who says no? — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) January 11, 2024

Would they come back?

Didn’t like half of Alabama’s portal players commit to FSU? Would be quite the situation if it ends up being Norvell — Wesley Gullett (@WesleyGullett) January 11, 2024

Seems reasonable!

Guys, I know we're all anxious about Mike Norvell, but the absolute best thing you can do right now to relieve your stress is to go to his Twitter account and refresh it every 15 seconds until Alabama hires a new head football coach… — Mike Ferguson (@MikeWFerguson) January 11, 2024

"Get out of the ACC before his team can"

Who wants to follow Nick Saban? What we're hearing on the Alabama coaching search to replace the GOAT. Mike Norvell has done a terrific job rebuilding FSU. He might get out of the ACC before his team can. https://t.co/7IhtQjy8pW — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 11, 2024

Sexton was on Alabama's campus today

Jimmy Sexton being Norvells agent should worry FSU fans. If Norvell does take the Alabama job, he should still be remembered as an FSU legend. — TND (@TNDTweets) January 11, 2024

Patiently waiting for the first domino to fall

If Mike Norvell gets the Alabama job…

Then naturally its Prime to FSU… The ramifications of this Alabama hire are absolutely nuts. — CFB fight Club (@PacFight) January 11, 2024

Norvell may be on the move, but not to Alabama...

I’m slightly concerned, but not paralyzed with fear about Alabama poaching Mike Norvell — I don’t think Norvell would leave for Alabama. HOWEVER, now that Dan Lanning is confirmed out — there is a scenario that terrifies me: #FSUTwitter Nightmare Scenario: Alabama hiring… pic.twitter.com/o8IgwCNsQv — Eric Thomas (@ephillyt) January 11, 2024

We can roll with that

Norvell signing Alabama players is proof he's not leaving right? pic.twitter.com/MlYX7WoWS6 — neeners. (@jdonini8) January 11, 2024

