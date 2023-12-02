Advertisement

LOOK: Social media reacts to Will Reichard breaking the CFB points record

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Alabama football kicker Will Reichard officially stands alone as the all-time leading points scorer in college football history after a first quarter field goal in the 2023 SEC Championship.

Reichard joined the Crimson Tide as a member of the 2019 recruiting class and he has been a major contributor every year that he’s been with the program.

The field goal put him at 533 career points scored, surpassing former Navy wide receiver Keenan Reynolds. After he made the field goal, fans took to social media to show love to the kicker in his last season.

Here are the best reactions and sentiments shared to social media from Alabama fans and college football fans alike.

When history was made.

How long will it stand?

He is not just a record holder, he is him.

Not finishing this season empty-handed!

In-state hero, Will Reichard

A respectful congratulations

Scary to think he will be gone soon

Former Alabama WR extends his congrats

Without a doubt the greatest Alabama kicker of all time

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire