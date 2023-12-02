LOOK: Social media reacts to Will Reichard breaking the CFB points record

Alabama football kicker Will Reichard officially stands alone as the all-time leading points scorer in college football history after a first quarter field goal in the 2023 SEC Championship.

Reichard joined the Crimson Tide as a member of the 2019 recruiting class and he has been a major contributor every year that he’s been with the program.

The field goal put him at 533 career points scored, surpassing former Navy wide receiver Keenan Reynolds. After he made the field goal, fans took to social media to show love to the kicker in his last season.

Here are the best reactions and sentiments shared to social media from Alabama fans and college football fans alike.

When history was made.

History! @AlabamaFTBL's Will Reichard breaks the FBS record for career points. pic.twitter.com/np5wAgAKNz — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 2, 2023

How long will it stand?

I’ve got to think @WillReichard will hold that NCAA record forever now. No idea how a player would score that much and not be in the NFL after three years. — Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownLive) December 2, 2023

He is not just a record holder, he is him.

Not finishing this season empty-handed!

Will Reichard to the NCAA if we get left out pic.twitter.com/OYgNAPBKei — DJ Slayer Relic (@DJSlayerRelic) December 2, 2023

In-state hero, Will Reichard

Hoover legend Will Reichard — queue⚡️ (@quthafool) December 2, 2023

A respectful congratulations

Congratulations to Alabama’s @WillReichard on becoming the highest scoring player in FBS history! My compliments, good sir. pic.twitter.com/lVZnuOXh1W — Argonautx66 (@MartinD79913503) December 2, 2023

Scary to think he will be gone soon

Alabama literally went from not being able to find a kicker to finding the best kicker in college football history. Will Reichard is a legend. — Adam Spencer (@AdamSpencer4) December 2, 2023

Former Alabama WR extends his congrats

Congrats to @WillReichard !!! Most points in FBS history 🔥 — Mac Hereford (@Mac_Hereford) December 2, 2023

Without a doubt the greatest Alabama kicker of all time

Will Reichard breaks the NCAA all-time scoring record Can I get Roll Tide? Amazing career from Reichard, will go down as the greatest kicker to ever wear the Crimson jersey pic.twitter.com/JzHlDPXs3Z — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) December 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire