Advertisement

LOOK: Social media reacts to Jalen Milroe unloading 52-yard TD

AJ Spurr
·1 min read

Alabama got an early lead over Texas A&M thanks to a 52-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond. The Crimson Tide got a 10-3 lead because of it.

Early in the game, it was clear the Tide was feeling out the Aggies defense, which made it look like the Tommy Rees-led offense was off to a slow start. Gradually, Milroe began pushing the ball down the field, especially to receiver Jermaine Burton.

Fans online were quick to react to the impressive pass from Milroe and commented on how the Alabama offense looked against the hefty Texas A&M defense with a questionable secondary.

The play

Remember the name!

Nobody near him

A recipe for success

This will be fun

More time to cook

An early surrender cobra

It's a thing of beauty

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire