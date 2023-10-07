LOOK: Social media reacts to Jalen Milroe unloading 52-yard TD

Alabama got an early lead over Texas A&M thanks to a 52-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond. The Crimson Tide got a 10-3 lead because of it.

Early in the game, it was clear the Tide was feeling out the Aggies defense, which made it look like the Tommy Rees-led offense was off to a slow start. Gradually, Milroe began pushing the ball down the field, especially to receiver Jermaine Burton.

Fans online were quick to react to the impressive pass from Milroe and commented on how the Alabama offense looked against the hefty Texas A&M defense with a questionable secondary.

The play

Remember the name!

MILROE DEEP BOMB HIS NAME IS BOND, ISAIAH BOND — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) October 7, 2023

Nobody near him

Isaiah Bond runs WIDE open for a huge touchdown. Milroe already over 100 yards passing. Alabama leads 10-3. — Blake Byler (@blakebyler45) October 7, 2023

A recipe for success

OL finally giving Milroe time today — Matt Landry (@Landry1117) October 7, 2023

This will be fun

This is all we can do, so I’m here for it. pic.twitter.com/N94z4yLHUG — Landon Beamon (@LandonBeamon11) October 7, 2023

More time to cook

Give Jalen Milroe time. Good things will happen. — Kevin Scarbinsky (@KevinScarbinsky) October 7, 2023

An early surrender cobra

It's a thing of beauty

God I love Milroe’s deep ball pic.twitter.com/ITDrZ1XEA7 — Wyatt Fulton (@FultonW_) October 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire