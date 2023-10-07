LOOK: Social media reacts to Jalen Milroe unloading 52-yard TD
Alabama got an early lead over Texas A&M thanks to a 52-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond. The Crimson Tide got a 10-3 lead because of it.
Early in the game, it was clear the Tide was feeling out the Aggies defense, which made it look like the Tommy Rees-led offense was off to a slow start. Gradually, Milroe began pushing the ball down the field, especially to receiver Jermaine Burton.
Fans online were quick to react to the impressive pass from Milroe and commented on how the Alabama offense looked against the hefty Texas A&M defense with a questionable secondary.
The play
RIGHT ON THE 🤑@jalenmilroe ➡️ @isaiahbond_
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/D6PfgnWHbL
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) October 7, 2023
Remember the name!
MILROE DEEP BOMB
HIS NAME IS BOND, ISAIAH BOND
— Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) October 7, 2023
Nobody near him
Isaiah Bond runs WIDE open for a huge touchdown.
Milroe already over 100 yards passing. Alabama leads 10-3.
— Blake Byler (@blakebyler45) October 7, 2023
A recipe for success
OL finally giving Milroe time today
— Matt Landry (@Landry1117) October 7, 2023
This will be fun
This is all we can do, so I’m here for it. pic.twitter.com/N94z4yLHUG
— Landon Beamon (@LandonBeamon11) October 7, 2023
More time to cook
Give Jalen Milroe time.
Good things will happen.
— Kevin Scarbinsky (@KevinScarbinsky) October 7, 2023
An early surrender cobra
TD Alabama! pic.twitter.com/1yuwdMcT1l
— Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) October 7, 2023
It's a thing of beauty
God I love Milroe’s deep ball pic.twitter.com/ITDrZ1XEA7
— Wyatt Fulton (@FultonW_) October 7, 2023