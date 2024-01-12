Advertisement
Breaking News:

Alabama reportedly hiring Washington's Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban

LOOK: Social media reacts to Alabama hiring Kalen DeBoer as head coach

AJ Spurr
·3 min read
22

Nick Saban retired from coaching not even two days ago and the Crimson Tide already has his replacement. After 17 years and a half-dozen national championships, Saban won’t be on the sidelines for Alabama. Now, it’ll be Kalen DeBoer.

DeBoer joins the Crimson Tide program after coaching at Washington for the previous two seasons. In 2023, the Huskies made it all the way to the national championship game, but fell short against Michigan.

Fans had thrown around a handful of high-profile names over the last tow days as potential candidates for the Alabama head coaching job. We now have our answer and it’s DeBoer, who will head to Tuscaloosa with an impressive head coaching record of 104-12.

Here’s what fans had to say about the latest Alabama hire.

Welcome to the SEC, Kalen

This is art

Creative

DeBoer sporting Crimson Tide gear

This is going to be a very fun offense

This is unreal

How most fans felt when they heard the news

No concerns about recruiting

Red (DeBoer's Version)

Rivalries run deep

So it begins

This would be HUGE

GET PAT MURPHY ON THE PHONE

Not even close

Wow.

Kalen DeBoer is getting defended by New Mexico State. I love it.

Unselfish stands out the most.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire