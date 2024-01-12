LOOK: Social media reacts to Alabama hiring Kalen DeBoer as head coach

Nick Saban retired from coaching not even two days ago and the Crimson Tide already has his replacement. After 17 years and a half-dozen national championships, Saban won’t be on the sidelines for Alabama. Now, it’ll be Kalen DeBoer.

DeBoer joins the Crimson Tide program after coaching at Washington for the previous two seasons. In 2023, the Huskies made it all the way to the national championship game, but fell short against Michigan.

Fans had thrown around a handful of high-profile names over the last tow days as potential candidates for the Alabama head coaching job. We now have our answer and it’s DeBoer, who will head to Tuscaloosa with an impressive head coaching record of 104-12.

Here’s what fans had to say about the latest Alabama hire.

Welcome to the SEC, Kalen

If we lose this game, “it’s his first SEC game m, give him a break” If we win this game, I will be the MOST insufferable person on this app. https://t.co/yEx6jK3xNf — king ike🤴🏾 (@kinggike) January 12, 2024

This is art

Creative

DeBoer sporting Crimson Tide gear

The DeBoer Era begins in Tuscaloosa ✨🐘 pic.twitter.com/OovTLmPmwy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 12, 2024

This is going to be a very fun offense

I get it's a relationship business but if I'm a WR, I'm not going anywhere if DeBoer and Grubb are coming in https://t.co/77I9guYoeq — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) January 12, 2024

This is unreal

My football coach has a twitter account??? pic.twitter.com/BuF5yq8pFI — Real Name: Grover (@DontrellChillis) January 12, 2024

How most fans felt when they heard the news

No concerns about recruiting

If we didn’t think DeBoer could recruit he wouldn’t have been hired, I’m not worried at all. — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) January 12, 2024

Red (DeBoer's Version)

✨ Officially in my Kalen DeBoer era ✨ pic.twitter.com/HQ1q4cIBJC — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) January 12, 2024

Rivalries run deep

Bama just hired a coach with more playoff wins in his career than Auburn, Tennessee, & Ole Miss COMBINED Train keeps rolling!!! — Zack Johnson (@Zackdjohnson1) January 12, 2024

So it begins

Kalen DeBoer at breakfast next week pic.twitter.com/uMnY8a2u1r — Hunter Johnson (@BurnerLJohnson) January 12, 2024

This would be HUGE

Please please please bring Ryan Grubb (OC) and Jamarcus Shephard (WR coach) — Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) January 12, 2024

GET PAT MURPHY ON THE PHONE

Might also be a win for Alabama softball? Kalen's daughter Alexis signed to play for Washington. DeBoer told me 2 weeks ago he was looking forward to walking 100 yards across from his office to watch her on Huskies' softball diamond. She ranked No. 11 in 2024 class by Extra… https://t.co/stj466UCty — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) January 12, 2024

Not even close

If I hear one more person say “Bryan Harsin and Kalen DeBoer are the same guy” one more time I’m coming to your house and we’re putting on the tape. — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) January 12, 2024

Wow.

One coach put it to me like this… “Consider how many times he’s won with the second best roster on the field” https://t.co/iiILd8kud0 — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) January 12, 2024

Kalen DeBoer is getting defended by New Mexico State. I love it.

buddy doesn’t know Kalen DeBoer is 104-12 ALL TIME 😂 https://t.co/8s7zwSpa1V — Barstool NMSU🤠 (@barstoolnmsu) January 12, 2024

Unselfish stands out the most.

Extremely excited for Kalen. Excellent player developer, QB guru, and schematics coach. Is also very adaptable and unselfish. #RollTide — Jerick (@Jance716) January 12, 2024

