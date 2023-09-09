LOOK: Social media is in a frenzy ahead of Alabama vs. Texas
The anticipation for the Alabama and Texas matchup on Saturday night is at an all-time high. The contest features two of the biggest brands in the game and is destined to be a game for the ages.
Both teams are yearning to make an early season statement with a win over a premier program to set the tone for the remainder of the season and become an early contender for the College Football Playoff.
As fans and analysts await kickoff from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, social media is in a complete frenzy. Here is a look at some of the top posts about tonight’s matchup!
Bama Willy is ready
LET’S BEAT SOME LONGHORNS pic.twitter.com/fr99egGMwc
— Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) September 9, 2023
Rece Davis understands the assignment
Rece Davis is the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/oJfR88dDan
— Nick Saban is Kirby Smart’s Daddy (@BuiltBySaban) September 9, 2023
Time to wake up
Wake 🆙 It’s Game Day!!!#RollTide pic.twitter.com/Wkj1notoYR
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) September 9, 2023
Pat McAfee is enjoying Tuscaloosa
The vibes in Tuscaloosa are immaculate 😎@PatMcAfeeShow | #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/wePwK3IAx7
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 9, 2023
Agreed
Tusks > Horns#RollTide pic.twitter.com/RIXfKYoN5s
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) September 9, 2023
Joe Namath has arrived
Alabama icon Joe Namath has arrived to make his picks 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Nhxtiad1nh
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 9, 2023
Nobody is safe
Not even the kids are safe today. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/H1tFD6QeMp
— Jake Thomas (@JakeThomasTTS) September 9, 2023
Let's go
Let’s kick the tires & light some fires baby! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/nPACEcYzOr
— Tanya🥋 (@BamaGaGa) September 9, 2023